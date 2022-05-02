BH and region: know where the use of a mask in closed places is no longer mandatory

Faced with the decrease in numbers related to Covid-19, several cities in Greater BH have already released the use of a mask. Last week, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), announced the end of the use of the accessory even in closed places, as of May 1, across the state. It is up to the municipalities to accept the decision or not.

The absence of prohibition, however, does not apply to all situations. Municipalities still require the use of protective equipment in specific places, especially on buses and in health facilities.

Check out the situation of cities and the restrictions that still remain.

Belo Horizonte

Use of mask dispensed in closed places. Exception for public and school transport, health units and specific situations, such as self-service spaces in food establishments.

betim

Masks are no longer mandatory in closed spaces. However, the decree does not apply to buses, app transport and the like, in addition to health facilities.

Score

Wearing a mask is only mandatory in closed places such as medical, dental and hospital clinics, in addition to public transport.

confines

Released the use of mask in closed places. However, in the decree of the municipality it is stated that “the Municipal Secretary of Health and the Municipal Secretary of Education will be able to establish specific rules contained in published health protocols on possible requirements for the use of a mask in certain activities and places”.

Santa Luzia

It decreed the end of the mandatory use of mask in closed places, but with exceptions for public transport, for health professionals in public service and for environments with agglomeration of people.

Sabará

No longer requires the use of masks indoors. However, the decree does not apply to public transport, health units and places where food/self service is handled.

stream of snow

Wearing a mask is no longer mandatory indoors. Exceptions for “places with potential for agglomeration, where there is no natural ventilation”, collective transport, health units and for professionals who handle food.

Vespasian

Wearing a mask in closed places is only mandatory in health units and public transport.

Brumadinho

Wearing a mask is no longer mandatory in closed places, except in public transport, health units and places where food is handled.

emeralds

Wearing a mask in closed places is mandatory in public transport and in health units.

Ibirite

He announced the end of the use of masks in closed places, except in health units.

Santa Lagoon

Wearing a mask indoors is still mandatory in health facilities, in educational establishments during activities indoors and on public and private transport.

New lime

The only closed places where the use of a mask is still mandatory are health units.

Deaths from Covid-19 in Minas

Minas Gerais has not recorded any deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the State Health Department. In the same period, 309 new cases of the disease were confirmed. Across the state, 61,296 people have already lost their lives due to the disease.