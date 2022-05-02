Boa Vista starts vaccinating priority groups against influenza and measles
Starts from this Monday (2) the vaccination of priority groups of the second stage of the National Campaign against Influenza and Measles in Boa Vista. More than ten priority groups should receive the immunization.
According to the City Hall, all Basic Health Units (UBS) that have a vaccine room will provide doses of immunizing agents, in addition to the two drive-thru points.
Target Audience
- Children from six months to under five years of age (four years, 11 months and 29 days);
- pregnant women;
- puerperal women;
- Indian people;
- teachers;
- Comorbidities;
- Persons with permanent disabilities;
- truck drivers;
- Workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;
- Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;
- Prison system officials;
- Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.
special for children
The Pricumã UBS team will promote this Tuesday (3), at 8:30 am, a special program for children, full of games, with face painting, pogo stick, slide, popcorn, movies and others. The action counts with the partnership of the Programa Família Que Acolhe. The vaccination of children will be done with doses of Measles and Influenza and even updating the booklet.
Documentation required
To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present a vaccination card, photo document, SUS card or CPF and more:
- Health workers: Apresent the professional proof (pay slip, badge or other document).
- pregnant women: For this group, there will be no requirement regarding proof of pregnancy status, and it is sufficient for the vaccination that the woman herself affirms her pregnancy status.
- puerperal women: All women within 45 days postpartum are included in the vaccination target group. For this, they must present a document proving the puerperium – such as a birth certificate, pregnant woman’s card, document from the hospital where the birth took place – during the vaccination period.
- Elementary and higher education teachers: document that proves your active link as a teacher. All teachers from elementary schools (nursery, preschools, elementary school, high school, vocational training and EJA) and higher education, public and private.
- Professionals of the Security and Rescue Forces: Document that proves your active involvement in the security and rescue forces. This group includes: federal, military, civil and highway police; military and civilian firefighters; and municipal guards.
- Armed Forces Professionals: Document that proves your active link with the service of the armed forces or presentation of a declaration issued by the service in which you operate. This group includes active members of the Armed Forces (Navy, Army and Air Force).
- People with chronic noncommunicable diseases and other special medical conditions: Present any proof that demonstrates belonging to one of these risk groups (exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription, etc.). Additionally, existing records within the Health Units may be used.
- Persons with permanent disabilities: At the time of vaccination, the self-declared disability will be considered.
- Truckers: Document that proves the effective exercise of the function of professional road freight transport driver (truck driver). Included in this group: Road freight transport driver defined in art. 1, II of Law No. 13,103, of March 2, 2015, which deals with the regulation of the profession of driver.
- Road public transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers: Document that proves the effective exercise of the function of professional driver/collector of passenger transport. This group includes: drivers and collectors of collective road transport of passengers.
- Port Workers: Document proving the effective exercise of the port worker function. This group includes: Any port worker, including administrative staff.