Bottle with letter from NY student arrives in Bahamas after 11 years; Look

A cute letter penned by a 4th grader 11 years ago was found by the sea in the Bahamas last week. The author of the message, now a college student, was shocked by the news, according to the publication of the school based in Brockport, New York (USA), on social media.

“In 2011 our class wrote messages on bottles that went to the Atlantic Ocean. I received an email today from a kind woman who found Jared’s bottle [o aluno] in the Bahamas… 11 YEARS LATER!!! The picture is the real bottle. Jared is now a freshman at Penn State. He was shocked!” the institution wrote on Facebook.

In the bottle that traveled by sea were found a self-portrait of Jared, in drawing format, and some information considered “cute” written by the child. In one of the excerpts, he says he is only 10 years old, studying in the 4th grade and playing Xbox 360.

bottle - Playback/Facebook - Playback/Facebook

New York student’s message in bottle found in Bahamas after 11 years

Image: Playback/Facebook

“Hello to whoever found the bottle… I do ice skating, play basketball and spend most of my time playing Xbox 360,” the boy wrote.

