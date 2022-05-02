Bowel cancer: how to avoid the 3rd most common tumor in Brazilians?

Bowel cancer is a malignant tumor that affects the large intestine (colon) and rectum (end of the intestine, just before the anus), also known as colorectal cancer. According to the latest estimate from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), more than 41,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in our country. It is the third most common cancer among Brazilians, second only to prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women. It is estimated that a person’s chance of developing this cancer is 4% over a lifetime. Most of the time, the diagnosis happens before the disease has spread to other organs. Cure is possible for most patients.

It is common in the imagination of the population to think that the main risk factors for cancer are genetic and hereditary diseases. However, this is a myth that needs to be fought. It is estimated that about 90% of cases of bowel cancer occur due to external and environmental factors, such as obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a diet rich in processed foods, especially processed meats and red meats, and a poor diet. in vegetables, vegetables, fiber and fruits. Through simple changes in our lifestyle, we can greatly reduce the risk of this cancer.

Colonoscopy is fundamental in the strategy to reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. This exam makes it possible to identify and treat (through removal) early lesions, such as polyps, that can progress to cancer. Although the median age at diagnosis of bowel cancer is 67 years, recent studies have shown an increase in the number of new cases and deaths from this tumor among young people (less than 45 years old).

For this reason, medical societies have started to recommend that all people have a colonoscopy at the age of 45, and it may be necessary to perform them before this age depending on the family history of colorectal cancer. The frequency with which the exam will need to be repeated will depend on the findings in the previous exam, and can be every 5-10 years (if the exam is normal) to shorter intervals (when high risk factors are found). Most medical societies recommend stopping colonoscopy at age 75. After this age, it may be indicated in specific situations.

Therefore, if you want to reduce the chance of developing bowel cancer, practice regular physical exercise (30 minutes a day), fight obesity, avoid excessive alcohol, consume less red meat, avoid processed, processed and canned foods, eat more fruits, vegetables and fiber and have a colonoscopy at age 45.

Prevention and information are still the best weapons in the fight against cancer.

With the collaboration of Dr. Ricardo Carvalho – clinical oncologist

