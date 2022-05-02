Brazil is again out of guests for the G7 summit | World

Germany, the country that presides over the G7 this year, announced on Monday (2) the countries invited to the group’s next summit in June. Berlin will invite the leaders of South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal to the meeting. THE Brazil again will be left out, for the third consecutive time.

The G7, a group of developed countries made up of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada, in addition to the European Union, usually invites some countries that are currently relevant to their summits.

In the last edition, held last year in the United Kingdom, Australia, India, South Africa and Korea and South were the invited countries.

In 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro even said that he could be invited to the G7 meeting, which that year was chaired by the United States, then led by Donald Trump. Due to the pandemic, however, the meeting was postponed, and Brazil ended up being discarded again from the list.

In 2019, Brazil was also left out of the summit. On the occasion, French President Emmanuel Macron announced emergency aid to fight fires in the Amazon, amidst the climate of tension between Brazil and France due to Macron’s criticism of the lack of fighting fires in Brazil. After the aid was announced, Bolsonaro questioned the French leader’s interests in the forest.

In this year’s edition, which will take place between the 26th and 28th of June in a castle in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in southern Germany, members of the G7 will debate issues around sustainability and climate policy, which was already a central theme of the group’s German presidency. With the theme “Progress towards an equitable world”, the meeting will debate issues such as strengthening alliances for a sustainable planet.

The countries invited to the meeting, in which the main world economies discuss some topics of relevance at the moment and announce joint measures, are usually selected because they play a prominent role on the world stage.

At the end of February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, representatives in Brazil of the G7 countries pressured Bolsonaro to take a stand on the war.

Although not yet on the official agenda, the war in Ukraine should also be one of the central themes of the meeting. In 2014, the G7, then called the G8, withdrew Russia from the group, after Vladimir Putin’s government invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.