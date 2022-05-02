Brazil is off the list of countries invited to the G7 summit – News









Germany announced this Monday (2) that South Africa, Senegal, India and Indonesia are the four countries invited to the G7 summit, a group of the seven most developed economies in the world, which will take place in June.

Brazil used to participate in the meeting, but has not been on the list of invited countries since 2019, when President Jair Bolsonaro took over the Planalto Palace.

The G7 is made up of the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan and Canada. The group’s presidency rotates and this year it is Germany that occupies the chair.











In 2019, when France presided over the group, Emmanuel Macron left Brazil out of the meeting. The French leader chose to call Egypt, South Africa, Chile, India, Rwanda and Senegal.

In 2020, when the US was in the presidency, it was believed that Donald Trump’s proximity to President Bolsonaro would be a reason for Brazil to sit at the table with the world powers. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the summit was suspended.











Last year, the United Kingdom was in the presidency of the G7, and again Brazil did not enter the list of invited countries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Australia, South Korea and India.









