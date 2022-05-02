BRF (BRFS3), Minerva (BEEF3), JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3): what to expect from the companies’ results?

The earnings season gains strength this week and, among the sectors that are starting to publish their results, are the protein sector, with Marfrig (MRFG3) opening the season, releasing the data on the 3rd, after the market closes, while BRF (BRFS3) reveals its result in the next session, on May 4th. JBS (JBSS3) and Minerva (BEEF3) are scheduled for release on May 11.

It is worth noting that the company’s shares registered a very different movement on the Brazilian stock exchange this year: while BRF recorded one of the biggest declines in the Ibovespa in 2022, with a drop of around 42%, Marfrig had a devaluation of 12% until the beginning of the afternoon of this Monday (2). JBS, in turn, has losses of 2%, while Minerva is the biggest positive highlight, with an advance of 25%.

Recent recommendation revisions help explain this performance difference, which may be reiterated with the release of results by next week.

Morgan Stanley, for example, maintains its preference for Minerva shares (BEEF3) in the sector, noting that it has the best narrative with exports, scale, lower external risk, in addition to having a strong cash flow and geographic diversification. The recommendation is overweight (exposure above the market average), with a target price of BRL 20, or upside potential of 52% compared to Friday’s close.

Itaú BBA also has a buy-equivalent recommendation for Minerva, with a target price of R$16 at the end of this year, or an upside of 22%. “The company has great exposure in South America through Athena. We understand that exposure to the Brazilian market can be favorable for the company with the beginning of a more positive cycle in the region. Added to this factor, we believe that Athena should continue to perform well in the region, driven mainly by the Uruguay operation, which should mitigate the weaker performance of the Paraguayan and Argentine operations”, pointed out the BBA.

In the same report, however, BBA reiterated JBS as the industry’s favorite with a target price of R$54 per share. Given the company’s regional diversification and its strong Ebitda-to-FCFE conversion (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, in the acronym in English, in cash flow for the shareholder), analysts understood that the impacts of the turnaround cycle in the US will not have major effects for the company. In addition, the company has been able to allocate its capital on three possible fronts (buybacks, dividends and acquisitions) while at the same time managing to deleverage its operations, they pointed out.

On the other hand, they reduced their recommendation for Marfrig from “buy” to neutral, with a target price of BRL 26, highlighting that the medium-term uncertainties related to the greater concentration of the company’s operations in the United States and the turn of the cycle in the region bring us more caution.

“In addition, we assess that margins in the United States returning to normal and the investments made in BRF may cause an increase in the company’s indebtedness and reduce its competitiveness against other names in the sector”, pointed out the BBA.

What to expect for swings?

As for BRF, recently, in the middle of last month, Goldman Sachs reduced the recommendation for the shares from neutral for sale, with the target price being reduced from R$21.40 to R$14.50. “While recognizing the long-term growth potential, the strong value of the Sadia and Perdigão brand, and the quality of operating assets, we note that the earnings momentum has lost momentum and we believe this could weigh on the stock’s performance over the next 12 months” , explain the analysts.

In addition, the bank lists other factors such as cost inflation, which is not showing signs of normalization, the bad scenario for domestic consumption, the limited space for passing on prices, with consumers already opting for cheaper protein categories, and intense competition.

Prior to the results, Bradesco BBI updated its estimates for BRF, maintaining the buy recommendation, but reducing the target price from R$32 to R$27, due to the negative impact of the recent appreciation of the real against the dollar (still that largely reversed in the last sessions), affecting the profitability of exports, and the negative effect of the increase in the discount rate due to estimates for the risk-free rate and country risk.

“In addition, we significantly reduced our estimates for 1Q22 results, as our industry sources indicated that the oversupply of pork, chicken and processed foods resulted in significant discounts, taking our 1Q22 Ebitda estimate 35% below consensus. ”, points out the bank, with a projection of Ebitda at R$ 638 million.

However, they reinforce the buy recommendation, pointing out that the scenario is more than priced in shares. In addition, they expect margins to improve in the coming quarters, as they reflect a recovery in domestic spot prices for chicken (up 24% year-on-year and 40% above the daily bottom in 1Q22) and pork (up 4% year-over-year and 32 % higher than the daily bottom in 1Q22), likely because the industry cut production to reverse the oversupply, while grain costs also showed slight relief (estimated spot feed prices are down around 2% YTD. year).

For Itaú BBA, the unfavorable consumption environment in Brazil added to the increase in costs should maintain pressure on the company’s margins (profitability) in 1Q22. “Having said that, we understand that the company should report a still challenging scenario”, he says. In the Brazilian division, the dynamics of supply and demand should become the main detractor of margin. The reduction in demand due to the Ômicron variant at the beginning of 2022 destabilized the supply dynamics resulting in a more aggressive competitive environment. In the international division, the slowdown in Chinese demand and the higher costs for the Halal operation should be the main highlights of the result.

XP, projects BRF to be the low point in the quarter due to cost pressures and a worsening macro outlook, negatively affecting the company’s pricing power. House analysts have a neutral recommendation for BRFS3, while they have JBSS3 as top pick and have a buy recommendation for MRFG3.

In the case of JBS, XP expects the company to once again show strength in its geographic and protein diversification, and the US operations along with the beef operations in Brazil will more than offset Seara’s weaker operation in the quarter. . Marfrig, on the other hand, should have strong results above historical levels, boosted by operations in the US, but also due to the good results in South America, for which they project better margins both in the annual and quarterly comparison.

For Itaú BBA, both in the case of JBS and Marfrig, the greater importance of the North American market for these companies allows them to benefit from the moment of economic reopening and the good consumption environment that is being designed in the region. In addition to this factor, they also see a good relationship between spreads throughout the quarter, that is, the difference between the price at which slaughterhouses are able to buy cattle versus the price at which they are able to sell the carcasses, enabling an Ebitda expansion of 38% for JBS and 52% for Marfrig, according to their estimates. The Brazilian division of the two companies will be affected by the low availability of cattle in Brazil, resulting in higher costs, and by an appreciation of the real in the period, putting pressure on profitability.

With regard to Minerva, BBA expects that the greater exposure to the Brazilian market should hold back the company’s positive results when compared to JBS and Marfrig. The lower availability of cattle in the domestic market should keep the cost of cattle at high levels, reducing the company’s growth potential.

“On the other hand, the Athena division should once again present results above historical figures, driven mainly by positive export prices and the availability of cattle beneficial to the business. Despite the Argentine restrictions having impacted the volumes operated by the division, we believe that an increase in prices will mitigate this point”, evaluate the bank’s analysts.

Check out the analysts’ recommendations for the shares of protein companies, according to the Refinitiv consensus:

Company Purchase neutral Sale Average target price Upside BRF 5 6 two 24.57 80.93% JBS 13 two 0 51.7 36.59% Marfrig 8 7 0 30.99 65.28% Minerva 9 4 0 15.89 21.02%

*Regarding the close of Friday, April 29

