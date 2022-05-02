Burger King’s Rib Whopper Is Just Scented Like Ribs | Media and Marketing
On social media, consumers call Whopper Ribs another case of false advertising and lack of transparency. In a statement released on Thursday, Burger King admits that the product does not have rib meat, but claims that, since the product’s launch, “it has always communicated clearly” the composition of the hamburger in the sandwich.
The blog “Eat with your eyes”, informs that the hamburger does not contain rib meat and that only “in the fine print” of the publicity material is informed that the composition is based on pork shoulder “with some kind of rib aroma “Once again the big networks show one thing in advertising and deliver you something completely different”, says the post on social networks, informing that the complaint will also be taken to the National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (Conar).
Rib Whopper is described on the Burger King page as a sandwich made with “pork burger with that unmistakable Ribeye aroma”. — Photo: Reproduction
The Rib Whopper has been on sale since late 2021. On Burger King’s website, the chain reports that the sandwich is made with “pork burger with that unmistakable rib-eye flavor.”
On Burger King’s Instagram, the sandwich was released, with the following message: “Sadia brought the pork and BK grilled it over the fire, matching onion rings in the new Whopper Rib”, says a post from the end of last year.
“Transparency towards our customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value for Burger King. In this sense, in relation to Whopper Costela, the chain emphasizes that, since the launch of the product, it has always communicated clearly in all its communication materials. the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich, made from pork meat (swine shoulder) and with a 100% natural pork rib flavor,” Burger King said in a statement.
“It also reinforces that this product is free from any artificial colorings, preservatives and flavorings. And also that all information about the composition of the product can be easily identified in advertising, menus and other official Burger King materials. that in the advertising film the voiceover mentions that it is a pork rib-flavored hamburger”, adds the company in the note released this Thursday.
THE g1 sought Conar and Procon-SP and awaits a return.
Image of Whopper Ribs on Burger King’s Instagram page — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Fine print advertising for Whopper Ribs informs that hamburger is made with pork shoulder and rib flavor. — Photo: Playback/YouTube