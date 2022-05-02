Bustos has four options for Ângelo’s place at Santos; see who can play the classic | saints

Ângelo will be the only absence of Santos for the classic against São Paulo. The teams face each other this Monday, at 20:00, in a match valid for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. Without being able to count on the number 11, coach Fabian Bustos has in the squad some options to replace the young standout of Peixe.

One of the main competitors is Lucas Braga. Under the command of Bustos, shirt 30 only did not play in the draw against Fluminense, in the debut in the Brasileirão. Despite being cast almost always on the left side, he has already played on the right on a few occasions, precisely in the vacancy of Ângelo.

Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In the victory against Universidad de Quito, from Ecuador, for the Copa Sudamericana, Ângelo would start. However, after suffering a blow during training, he ended up being preserved and started the game on the bench. Lucas Braga was chosen.

Last Thursday, against Unión La Calera, also for the Sudamericana, Ângelo had to be substituted because of a right thigh injury during the break. And, once again, shirt 30 entered the striker’s spot.

A second option for Ângelo’s vacancy is Lucas Barbosa. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has moved up to the professional ranks this season, after runner-up in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. With Bustos, he quickly won the starting position, playing in the final stretch of the Paulista Championship.

Lucas Barbosa in Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

After the arrival of reinforcements and almost two weeks of training, however, the player lost ground. He even started the match against Banfield, in Peixe’s debut in the Copa Sudamericana, but later went to the bench. In the game against Unión La Calera, he was even off the bench.

With a contract only until June, Marcos Guilherme runs on the outside. Widely used by previous coaches, the shirt 23 is no longer cast frequently by Fabián Bustos. There were only three matches. However, being a versatile player, he was chosen by the coach to replace Ângelo in the victory against América-MG, giving more speed to the team on the right side.

A last option would be Léo Baptistão. The player has already played in that part of the field for other teams, such as Villareal, from Spain, and has had good rapport in plays on the right with Ângelo. It would be the opportunity for Bustos to climb shirt 92 and Ricardo Goulart together.

Marcos Guilherme in Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

