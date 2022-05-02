Caixa releases additional benefit of up to BRL 2,900 as of today

As of this Monday (05/02), workers who were born in May and joined the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) may apply for the benefit. The additional amount for those who are entitled can reach up to R$ 2,900.

This new modality, called birthday withdrawal, was created with the objective that the formal worker uses an annual amount from the fund, without the need to comply with the other withdrawal rules.

It is important to remember that the birthday withdrawal and the withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000 from the FGTS are different payments. The release of R$1 thousand began to be paid on April 20th and will continue until December 15th. In other words, it is an emergency release.

How does the birthday withdrawal work?

As mentioned, the release occurs in the month of birth of the holder, having until the last business day of the second subsequent month to carry out the withdrawal. It is worth remembering that membership is voluntary, not mandatory.

In addition, those who migrate to the birthday withdrawal lose the right to withdraw the FGTS totally in the face of unfair dismissal. In this case, only the termination fine of 40% of the balance is released.

Thus, the birthday withdrawal is nothing more than a form of withdrawal released by the Government, in which the worker withdraws a percentage of the amounts that are deposited in the Guarantee Fund accounts.

It is important that the worker observes an important point when joining the FGTS birthday withdrawal. The citizen must choose between carrying out an annual withdrawal of the FGTS through the birthday withdrawal or whether to maintain the withdrawal withdrawal, whose withdrawal takes place when the worker is dismissed without just cause.

Therefore, withdrawals are not allowed at the same time. Either the worker chooses the anniversary withdrawal or the termination withdrawal, being necessary to choose which modality the worker is interested in.

How much can I receive as a birthday loot?

The worker entitled to the FGTS birthday withdrawal is entitled to receive an annual percentage of the amounts deposited in the FGTS accounts in the birthday month.

The table of values ​​informed by CAIXA informs how much each worker can withdraw according to the balance that the employee has in the Guarantee Fund accounts. Look:

Limit of balance ranges (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) Up to 500.00 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00 From 1,000.01 to 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00 From 5,000.01 to 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00 From 10,000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150.00 From 15,000.01 to 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

How to join?

The membership of the birthday withdrawal can be done through the following channels:

by the app FGTS available for Android and iOS;

available for Android and iOS; Through the FGTS website;

From the Box website.

If the worker regrets having joined the modality, he must wait about 25 months to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, the traditional modality of the FGTS.