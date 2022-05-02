Caixa releases benefit withdrawal of up to R$ 3 thousand; Learn how to apply

THE Federal Savings Bank has a program to encourage popular entrepreneurship, offering loans of up to BRL 3 thousand. The resources are part of the Simplified Microcredit program (Digital SIM), created by the federal government.

Read more: Caixa releases additional benefit of up to R$ 2,900 in May; know if you receive

According to the bank, the SIM Digital microcredit can be requested by individuals who want to undertake or by those who are Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI), with an annual income of up to R$ 81 thousand, and who want to expand their company.

One of the positive points of the service is the autonomy of the contracting: people with the dirty namethat is, those who are negative with credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa, can also obtain amounts of up to R$ 3 thousand to take some type of activity off the ground or expand an existing small business.

Loan modalities Caixa for negatives

There are two ways of contracting credit for bank negatives, namely:

In the case of an individual: the credit limit varies between R$300 and R$1 thousand. The agreements can be paid in up to 24 months, with interest rates starting at 1.95% per month.

the credit limit varies between R$300 and R$1 thousand. The agreements can be paid in up to 24 months, with interest rates starting at 1.95% per month. In the case of MEI: Legal entities can apply for credit between R$1,500 and R$3,000, with a payment term of up to 24 months and an interest rate of 1.99% per month. Requirement: It is important to have at least 12 months of experience as a micro-entrepreneur.

How to apply for a loan for negatives from Caixa?

Interested in requesting the newest credit from the state-owned company should consider the specifications of each group, that is, whether aimed at individuals or MEI.

In the first case, hiring can be done completely digitally, through the Caixa Tem application. The tool is available for devices android and iOS.

In the second case, who is a legal entity and acts as MEI, the credit request, in principle, takes place in person, in physical Caixa branches.