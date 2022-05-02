Camila Cabello gives an interview to the organization about Selena Gomez’s mental health





May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Wondermind, Selena Gomez’s mental health organization, conducted an interview with singer Camila Cabello to talk about anxiety, shame and the range of emotions in her production of her new album, Familia.

Check out the full interview below:

Selena Gomez: So how are you really?

Camila Cabello: I’m feeling really proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and socializing a lot, and always being vulnerable and honest with my friends, which can be difficult at times and also kind of tiring. I spent a lot of my early adult life isolating myself and not having close relationships and friendships with people. So I’m proud of myself for doing that now and also having the awkward conversations. I’m feeling proud of myself and also a little tired.

Selena Gomez: How is mental fitness for you?

Camila Cabello: Part of keeping my relationships strong is really talking about it and coming out fully, so that’s really important to me. And also being in nature is very useful for me. Pay attention to what I need and ask myself what I need and not make me feel bad if I don’t want to go out that night. Just sticking to what’s going to make me feel better, or better, at that moment.

Selena Gomez: You’ve talked before about going through periods of anxiety. What do you feel when you feel anxiety?

Camila Cabello: It’s funny because the other day I was feeling really anxious about something. I was going somewhere with my friend in the car. I just needed to talk to my therapist, so I talked to my therapist while my friend was in the car with me, and I realized that my anxiety manifests as an obsessive compulsive thing. It may seem to ask the same question, like “What did you mean by that? Are you sure you’re not mad at me? Wait, are you sure you’re not mad at me? and doing it over and over again. It used to happen a lot more, getting stuck in these loops for a long time to the point where I felt like I couldn’t get an answer I was satisfied with, so I’d be obsessively going down that loop.

So to me, anxiety feels like, mentally, like trying to get an answer, or a way to have control or certainty, which is difficult because sometimes you just can’t. You have to sit with him. It almost seems – sounds weird to say this because I don’t do drugs – but a bad trip. Right now, it all feels dizzying and overwhelming and like you’re on this ride thinking: Just help me out. In my head, it’s a loop, like an obsessive compulsive thing. On my body, it’s a tightness, almost like I can’t move, like my hands are tied and everything is just tied up.

Selena Gomez: I’m so glad you got this. Do you mind if I ask if you take medicine?

Camila Cabello:I’m taking an SSRI and it definitely helped a lot. Especially while I was in therapy too. I felt like I needed this to get to a place where I could go below the surface level loops and manifestations and get to the thought patterns and things that were really causing me anxiety. I definitely feel that medication can be really helpful and necessary.

Selena Gomez: I totally understand that people get nervous about these things, but it means a lot when you find the one that’s right for you.

Camila Cabello: 100%, can save your life!

Selena Gomez: What is a misconception about mental health that you are personally frustrated with?

Camila Cabello: I get frustrated with the stigma surrounding therapy. I feel there is even more in the older generations. People like my parents’ age are so ashamed of needing therapy or experiencing anxiety. The stigma around saying you need help is something that frustrates me, because sometimes people can say, “No, I don’t need this, I just need some free time” or whatever. This is obviously true, but just because you’re in therapy doesn’t mean something is more wrong with you than it is with other people. We all have things we can work on, we all have tools we can learn from, and that doesn’t mean you’re “crazy” or sick. What if you’re just trying to deal with the things that make you suffer? Don’t we all want this?

Selena Gomez: Of course, I completely agree. Your Familia album feels very personal. Was it so hard, was it weird, was it a release?

Camila Cabello: At the beginning of this album I was at the worst of my mental health journey – well, probably the worst [mais recente]. At the beginning of this period, before I even went in, I didn’t even feel ready to go into the studio. I was like, I don’t feel good. Every day feels like a battle, it’s really hard. So adding the writing on top of that felt like too much for me. So, my condition to get into the studio was to get in with people that I felt emotionally safe with, so if I was like, “Hey, I have these obsessive compulsive behaviors when I have really strong anxiety” or “I’m having anxiety, right now.” who were people who made me feel safe to say things like that.

Sometimes I felt in the studio before that it was very performative, that people just wanted me to be confident and I felt like I had to match what they wanted me to be rather than what I was actually feeling.

And obviously there’s so much shame that sometimes comes with mental health. From the outside, my life looks great. I can make an album, or I’m in this relationship, whatever. I almost embarrassed myself thinking that people wouldn’t understand that I have anxiety, because why?

Selena Gomez: Were you surprised by the reaction to the album? Personally, I find it extremely relatable. I’ve been in these situations. Do you feel better now that you’re out?

Camila Cabello: Oh my God, I feel so much better. So many of the things I talked about – like Psychofreak, which was really about the anxiety I felt about intimacy and relationships where I thought, “I feel like you’re lying when you say you love me. I feel crazy.” — these were things I hadn’t talked to anyone about before, except my mom and my therapist. Because I went into hermit mode for so long, like isolation mode. This was the first time I really talked about it with people outside of that very tight circle and I was able to talk about it with my collaborators. And they were asking me the same questions too, like, “What’s that like for you? What thoughts go through your head? How is that for you?”

It was really hard, and I felt really anxious even talking about these things, because I think before I went on this journey I was almost afraid of being discovered, like, This is weird, my brain is broken, this is not normal. And I think when you talk about it and people are like, “Oh yeah, that makes sense,” it’s like, oh wow, there’s no big secret to hide. Once I opened it, these people wouldn’t let me. That was the most healing thing. So from having the songs out and being able to talk about these things in interviews, it feels like they don’t have as much power for me anymore, whereas before they really had all the power in my life.

Selena Gomez: I definitely understand. What’s the best mental health advice you’ve received?

Camila Cabello: I think the best mental health advice I’ve ever received is that faking or faking is the worst thing for my mental health, personally. Telling the truth and being vulnerable and talking about it is basically what my therapist tells me in every session. Obviously, therapy works because I do these things, I end up having the conversations or whatever. Just telling the truth about how you feel, like, “I feel fucked up today. I’m super sad today. I feel depressed. I’m feeling a little panicked.” It really helps a lot, and finding people you feel safe to say are around is the most relaxing thing. Ironically, when you feel very panicked, and someone says, “Oh, okay, okay, I understand,” it ends up slowly going away. Whereas if you feel like you’re in that situation and you can’t say anything, it just makes it ten times worse.

