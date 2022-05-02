Campina Grande vaccine against Covid-19 this Monday (2); see locations and times | Paraíba
Vaccination against Covid-19 in Campina Grande, in Agreste da Paraíba, immunizes the population with doses of immunization against the coronavirus and, this Monday (2), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) makes all doses available released to the public eligible for immunization.
This Monday, the Municipal Health Department applies the first doses to adolescents over 12 years of age and adults who are retarded, in addition to immunization referring to the second doses and application of the booster dose to people over 18 years of age and health workers who received the second dose. to four months, and also a booster dose of Janssen immunizer.
In the case of immunosuppressed patients, the booster dose is being applied to those who received the second dose for at least 28 days and the fourth dose to those immunosuppressed who received the booster dose for at least four months.
Vaccination takes place in the morning shifts, between 8:30 am to 11:30 am, and in the afternoon shift, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, and at the time of vaccination, proof of residence, personal identification document and vaccination card is required. For those who have scheduled the receipt of the vaccine, also take the proof of appointment.
Check out the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Campina Grande this Monday (2):
First doses for 12 years and over / Second doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Coronavac / Third doses for people over 18 years of age who took D2 4 months ago (except for those who received Janssen) / Janssen booster dose (Two months after the first ) / Second Booster (fourth dose) of elderly people over 80 years old who took the first booster at least 4 months ago
- Integration Terminal – Center
- UBS Antônio Virgílio Brasileiro – Aluízio Campos
- Catolé Health Center
- Liberty Health Center
- Sao Jose da Mata Health Center
- Palmeira Health Center
- Rocha Cavalcante Residents Association – Rua José Nogueira Pereira, S/N.
- UBS Raiff Ramalho – Santa Cruz
- UBS Maria de Lourdes Leôncio – Novo Cruzeiro
- O Meninão Gymnasium – Dinamérica
- Francisco Pinto Health Center
- Malvinas Polyclinic
Pregnant women, puerperal women and lactating women
Booster dose for people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed and who took the second dose 8 weeks ago and fourth dose for immunosuppressed people who took the booster dose 4 months ago
- Catolé Health Center – Catolé
- Francisco Pinto Health Center
First dose for children aged 5 to 11 years | Second dose of Coronavac for children who took their first dose 4 weeks ago | Second dose of Pfizer for children who took their first dose 8 weeks ago
- ESAC – Catolé
- UBS Crisóstomo Lucena – Aluízio Campos
- UBS Malvinas IV – inside the Malvinas Polyclinic
- Francisco Pinto Health Center – Center
- EMEF Luís Gomes da Silva – Franklin Araújo Street, S/N – Alto Branco
- EMEF Ageu Genuíno da Silva – Rua Arquilau da Costa Guimarães, S/N – Ramadinha
- ESAC – Catolé
- Sao Jose da Mata Health Center