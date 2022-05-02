Can you get the covid-19 and flu vaccine on the same day? Understand!

At the beginning of April, the state of Paraná started its traditional flu vaccination campaign (Influenza), in parallel with the immunization against covid-19. With this, part of the population has been asking: is it possible to take both vaccines simultaneously? On the same day? According to the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, published in September last year, vaccination on the same day is possible, without any health risk. The determination of the federal agency contradicts previous guidance, which called for a minimum interval of 14 days between immunizations.

According to the City of Curitiba, the determination has already been followed since the beginning of the application against the flu and fourth dose of covid for the elderly, corroborated by the State Health Department (SESA). “We once again reinforce vaccination against Influenza with the new campaign and reinforce that all vaccines are important. We work a lot with covid-19 vaccination, it’s true, but we also reiterate the importance of vaccination against Influenza, which is also very transmissible. The orientation for the population of Paraná is to look for the nearest health service and get immunized”, reinforces the coordinator of epidemiological surveillance at SESA, Acácia Nasr.

Recommendations and contraindications

According to SESA, the simultaneous application of doses can be carried out in the entire population over 12 years old, as long as they do not have flu symptoms or have not contracted Covid-19 in the last 30 days. In the latter case, the state agency indicates that it is necessary to wait for the end of the symptoms, so that the organism recovers completely for the administration of vaccines. Another contraindication is for that group of people with a history of severe anaphylaxis to previous doses.

In the case of children, between 5 and 11 years old, it is necessary to wait an interval of 15 days between the application of doses, regardless of the order. Those children who have not received any vaccine should receive first against Covid-19, and after 15 days the flu vaccine. In the case of Influenza, the vaccine is already available from 6 months of age.

In Paraná, the Ministry of Health estimates that 4,308,575 people listed as priority groups should be vaccinated during the flu campaign. The goal is to reach at least 90% of this audience. The new vaccine will protect against Influenza A subtypes (H1N1 and H3N2) and an Influenza B subtype. The immunizer is also offered by private health institutions.