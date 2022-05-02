Ceará players enjoy party after defeat, and president reacts: “They stepped on the ball” | ceará

After the defeat to Bragantino, players from Ceará were spotted by fans at a party at the Arena Castelão, where the game will be played, last Saturday. The crowd criticized on social media. Vina (pictured below), Richard Coelho, Iury Castilho and Michel Macedo were some of those present at the party.

This Monday, the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, said that he was surprised by the images, mainly by the pressure on the team, which was eliminated early in the Northeast Cup and in Ceará, in which rival Fortaleza ended up being champion.

– After the game, we learned that five athletes went to a party. What is our vision? The legal view: there is no problem, they did the training the next day, they did not cause any harm; those who came to be part of the recovery did the work. But it has the moral aspect, the respect for the moment when the fan is upset with Cearense and Copa do Nordeste. This had been the agenda for meetings with the athletes, designing the new competitions. This fact attacked the fans and the board. For the moment, they shouldn’t have gone to the party, they should have gone home,” Robinson de Castro said.

– We, internally, have the measures we take. From a legal point of view, there’s not much to do. From a moral point of view, the lesson remained for them. They stepped on the ball, they already took the “corrective”, let’s pass the page, what matters is this Tuesday to win the game. In the same way that the fan was surprised, so was I – added Robinson de Castro.

1 of 3 Vina, party, Wesley Safadão — Photo: Reproduction Vina, party, Wesley Safadão — Photo: Reproduction

Robinson de Castro asked fans for support, especially at the time of the game. Ceará has two defeats and one victory in the Brazilian Serie A. At Sudamericana, the team is 100% successful. Ceará also plays in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

– We had a good game against Botafogo, until the second half against Bragantino as well. But we are in high-level competition. With Dorival, seven games, with five wins and two defeats. I ask for support from the fan, in the 90 minutes. If it doesn’t work out, after the game you can hit the bar. Players live on motivation. We have to do this indoors,” he said.

Grandpa’s next challenge will be for Sul-Americana. This Tuesday, the duel will be against Deportivo La Guaira, at 21:30, at Arena Castelão. Vovô has nine points conquered in three games in the competition.

2 of 3 Robinson de Castro, Ceará — Photo: Fernando Ferreira / Ceará SC Robinson de Castro, Ceará — Photo: Fernando Ferreira / Ceará SC