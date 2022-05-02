Check out all 5 outfits worn by Jason Momoa’s Aquaman

THE Aquaman in Jason Momoa will wear a new costume in Aquaman 2. The uniform, which is blue, is one more from the collection of the aquatic hero who, since his first appearance in Batman vs. Super mana new outfit is featured in every movie that appears.

To refresh your memory, we put on all four of the Warden of the Seas of DCEU below. Check out:

Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Justice League (2017) / Justice League by Zack Snyder (2021)

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2021)

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will also use in Aquaman 2 the hero’s classic costume used in his first movie, as you can see on here.

In addition to Momoa in the title role, the new water hero feature will feature the return of Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta and Temuera Morrison like Tom Curry (Arthur’s father) and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

The cast will also have the addition of the actors Pilou Asbaek in an undisclosed role. Indya Moore as villain Karshon (a humanoid shark known as The Shark), Jani Zhao as Stingray (new character) and Vincent Regan like Atlan, former king of Atlantis.

Aquaman and The Last Kingdom will be released on March 17, 2023 in US theaters.

