NewsWorld

China worries about possible US sanctions similar to those imposed on Russia

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Chinese officials held an internal conference with representatives of foreign and domestic banks to discuss ways to protect China’s assets abroad.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

See everything coming to Netflix in March 2022

February 23, 2022

“The Medium” wins national trailer and poster

1 week ago

Find out which films Globo is showing this week at the Afternoon Session

March 13, 2022

From Ryan Gosling to Chris Hemsworth and Adam Sandler: Netflix reveals summer movie assets

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button