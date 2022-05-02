Cinemark shows ‘Lost City’ for a single price of R$10 Tuesday 3/5 for 2D version

Mother’s Day is coming and, to get in the mood for this special date, Cinemark has prepared a promotion so that mothers and children can enjoy a movie session together. Only this Tuesday (3/5), Cinemark shows the adventure “Lost City”, with tickets for R＄ 10.

The film stars Sandra Bullock, a mother of two, who plays writer Loretta Sage, a brilliant, independent woman who writes about exotic places in her adventure novels. During the tour promoting her new work, she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”). He wants to find a treasure hidden on an island, as Loretta described in one of her books. The production also features the likes of Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike,” “Kingsman”) and Brad Pitt (“World War Z”).

Promotion is valid for 2D sessions only. Check the participating complexes and schedules on here . Tickets are now available at the box office, self-service channels, through the APP or through the Cinemark website.

Service

Mother’s Day – ‘Lost City’

Tickets for a single price of R＄ 10, everyone pays half

Date: 3/5

Promotion valid for 2D sessions only. Check the schedules and participating complexes here