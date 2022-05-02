Classic ‘Wonder Woman’ actress moves fans by revealing father’s death a year after losing husband – Monet

+



Actress Lynda Carter with her late father (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Lynda Carter touched her fans and followers on social media by announcing on Instagram the death of her father, Colby Carter, at the age of 99. The death took on even more tragic contours as it came just over a year after the heroine interpreter of Wonder Woman in the classic 1970s TV series announced the loss of her husband, businessman Robert A. Altman, father of her two children.

“My father, Colby Carter, died last night at the age of 99,” the actress wrote in the caption of an album with two old photos, one of her with her father and one of him with one of his grandchildren.

The father of actress Lynda Carter with one of the grandchildren (Photo: Instagram)

“He was an extremely adventurous man who loved to travel and he passed on his passion for our beautiful country to me. As a veteran of the Second World War he gave real meaning to the expression ‘Best Generation’. My dad was my rock at the beginning of my career, taking care of my savings so I could go to Los Angeles and start acting.”

She concluded by saying, “I loved seeing him in the audience for my performances and I know he was one of my biggest supporters. It was the greatest gift of all to see him being a loving grandfather to my children. Daddy, I will love you and miss you forever.”

Lynda Carter in a scene from the TV series of Wonder Woman (Photo: Disclosure)

“I’m so sorry for your loss Lynda,” one person wrote in the post’s comment space. “Thank you for sharing your beautiful words. Sending you lots of love,” said another. “May your father rest in peace, I’m sorry,” posted a third. “All the affection for you and your family”, declared another one.

Robert Altman and Lynda Carter (Photo: Getty Images)

Carter lost her husband, Robert A. Altman, in February of last year to undisclosed causes. The two had been married since 1984 and had two children together.

The Wonder Woman series starring Carter ran from 1975 to 1979. She took the role after being named Miss World United States in 1972, placing 15th in the 1972 Miss World pageant. She returned to Wonder Woman in a cameo role. in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020) starring Gal Gadot.