Clear No Signal: Customers Complain About Downtime | Telephony

Claro has no signal for several cell phone customers this Monday morning (02). the service is off air since 7am, according to consumer reports on social media. They say it became impossible to use 4G to access the internet. For some users, the “cell phone not registered on the network” warning still appears. the pan seems to focus on the state of São Paulo, where the company accounts for 25.8 million mobile accesses. There are complaints from residents of the capital, Americana, São Bernardo and other cities in the ABC region of São Paulo.