Business

Clear No Signal: Customers Complain About Downtime | Telephony

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Claro has no signal for several cell phone customers this Monday morning (02). the service is off air since 7am, according to consumer reports on social media. They say it became impossible to use 4G to access the internet. For some users, the “cell phone not registered on the network” warning still appears. the pan seems to focus on the state of São Paulo, where the company accounts for 25.8 million mobile accesses. There are complaints from residents of the capital, Americana, São Bernardo and other cities in the ABC region of São Paulo.

THE TechTudo try to contact the company. This text will be updated if Claro sends a position. Through Twitter, the operator acknowledged that it is experiencing a problem and that technical teams were deployed to resolve the issue.

🔎 Mobile not registered on the network: what to do to fix the problem

Claro store in a mall — Photo: Disclosure/Claro

📝 What is the best fiber internet in SP: Vivo or Claro? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

“I verified in my system that we already have a team dealing with the failure in the locality to regularize coverage as soon as possible”, wrote Claro’s official profile in response to some consumer angry with the problem. The company did not mention a deadline for the cellular chip to re-register on the telephone network.

There are also reports that the official app My course also stopped working. “It doesn’t even open here”, posted a customer about the app that works as a kind of SAC directly on people’s smartphones.

See the repercussion of Claro’s crash on the web

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Chance to become a millionaire! Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize reaches R$57 million

February 28, 2022

Government prepares package for economic recovery right after Carnival, says Guedes

February 22, 2022

QuintoAndar accuses Loft of unfair competition and wins in court

2 weeks ago

Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Rises, Dogecoin Rises, Pulls Altcoins Rise With Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button