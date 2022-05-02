Clear No Signal: Customers Complain About Downtime | Telephony
Claro has no signal for several cell phone customers this Monday morning (02). the service is off air since 7am, according to consumer reports on social media. They say it became impossible to use 4G to access the internet. For some users, the “cell phone not registered on the network” warning still appears. the pan seems to focus on the state of São Paulo, where the company accounts for 25.8 million mobile accesses. There are complaints from residents of the capital, Americana, São Bernardo and other cities in the ABC region of São Paulo.
THE TechTudo try to contact the company. This text will be updated if Claro sends a position. Through Twitter, the operator acknowledged that it is experiencing a problem and that technical teams were deployed to resolve the issue.
🔎 Mobile not registered on the network: what to do to fix the problem
Claro store in a mall — Photo: Disclosure/Claro
📝 What is the best fiber internet in SP: Vivo or Claro? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
“I verified in my system that we already have a team dealing with the failure in the locality to regularize coverage as soon as possible”, wrote Claro’s official profile in response to some consumer angry with the problem. The company did not mention a deadline for the cellular chip to re-register on the telephone network.
There are also reports that the official app My course also stopped working. “It doesn’t even open here”, posted a customer about the app that works as a kind of SAC directly on people’s smartphones.