Companies must allow cancellation of services by Whatsapp

The federal government established changes in the SAC (Customer Service) rules. One of the main changes is the obligation of companies to make available the possibility of canceling a service through the same channel in which the contracting took place, including messaging applications.

If a customer has contracted a health plan through WhatsApp, for example, he can cancel the same service through the messaging app. The rules were published today in the Official Gazette of the Union and start to take effect from October 2022.

In Brazil, among the services regulated by the SAC are banking, electricity, real estate, telecommunications and aviation.

The intention is to diversify the service channels, opening space for operations carried out online. Currently, services regulated by the SAC only occur through telephone contacts.

The new rules also provide that, in the case of a messaging application, customers must receive a response to requests within five calendar days. The form of reply by message is also regulated: it must be clear, objective and answer everything that was requested. Service channels must be available at all times and days.

The decree also determines that, in service by application, a protocol number must be informed to the customer and the availability of contact by messages does not change the obligation to have service by call.