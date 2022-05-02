Conditions to keep the green flag on the electricity bill are insufficient – News

In an election year, the government has already informed that it intends to maintain the green flag, lower tariff, until the end of the year. But this may not be feasible from a technical point of view, because the use of thermoelectric plants is likely to be necessary to make up for the lack of rain in the South region.

According to Pedro Côrtes, professor at the Institute of Energy and Environment at USP (University of São Paulo), the government’s statement is “premature”. “Climate forecasts for the south of the country are not favorable, due to the La Niña phenomenon, which will impact the supply of reservoirs. We may not be able to maintain the green flag until December,” he says.

La Niña is a phenomenon that causes drought in southern Brazil. Despite the last rains in the region, it should continue here between the middle of the second semester and 2023.





Cortes reinforces that there is no risk to the country’s supply. But the rationing of thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive to produce, will probably be necessary.





Billing will come in 2023

If the government maintains the cheapest electricity bill this year, the amount will be charged in 2023. “If you insist on keeping the green flag, even without the technical conditions for it, because it is an election year, this difference will be charged next year” , explains Cortes.

There is also, scheduled for next year, the collection of the amount lent to energy distributors. “During the water crisis last year, the scarcity flag was adopted, which is more expensive than the red flag, and that was not enough to cover the cost of thermoelectric plants. So many companies claimed they were at a loss. The government then authorized the contracting of loans with private and public banks and informed that from 2023 a surcharge will be charged on the accounts, exactly to pay this loan”, says the professor.







* R7 intern, under the supervision of Ana Vinhas