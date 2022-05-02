Corinthians discloses related to Colombia trip without Vtor Pereira and Paulinho; see list

Corinthians performed the first activity after the victory against Fortaleza on Monday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava. After training, the club released the list of players related to the trip to Colombia, which will take place this Monday afternoon, with two names among the main absences: Victor Pereira and Paulinho.

The steering wheel was already an expected low. The player took a hit in the first half against Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, and had to be replaced by Du Queiroz. At the end of the duel, the athlete himself confirmed a sprain in his left knee. He will undergo examinations on Monday afternoon.

The case of Vítor Pereira is also related to Covid-19. Unlike the CBF, the Conmebol protocol stipulates that the person who tested positive for the virus returns to work only on the 11th day. This will happen exactly on Wednesday, the 4th, the date of the duel against Deportivo Cali. Because of this, the club still assesses whether the coach travels in the fourth straight to the game or not. This Monday, however, he is out of the trip with the delegation.

The Corinthians coach tested positive for Covid-19 on April 25. He was out of the duel against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, for Libertadores. At the time, his assistant Filipe Almeida commanded the team. This Sunday, against Fortaleza, he was released by the CBF – the protocol in Brazil is seven days off.

Without the duo, then, Corinthians has 25 players listed for the duel. The delegation embarks this Monday, trains on Tuesday on Colombian soil and plays on Wednesday. The match against Deportivo Cali is scheduled for 9 pm, at the stadium that bears the same name as the team, in Palmira, Colombia.

The club has 45 names registered in the competition. In addition to youth from the basic categories, were not listed for the trip: goalkeepers Carlos Miguel and Guilherme, winger João Pedro, midfielder Paulinho, as mentioned above, and midfielder Luan. The side still treats a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, while the midfielder and the goalkeepers are out for technical reasons.

Check out the related players for Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson

Midfielders: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes

