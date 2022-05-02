Corinthians has a busy week with Libertadores, Brasileiro, futsal and base; see agenda

After beating Fortaleza for the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians returns to the spotlight for Libertadores this Monday. The team, it is worth remembering, faces Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, on Wednesday, at 21:00, away from home.

This Monday, Timão will show up again in the morning and travel to Colombia in the afternoon. On Tuesday, already on Colombian soil, Vítor Pereira’s squad closes the preparation for Wednesday’s duel. Corinthians only returns to São Paulo on Thursday afternoon. Therefore, the first preparatory training to face Red Bull Bragantino, on Sunday, at 6 pm, in Bragança Paulista, also takes place in Colombia, Thursday morning.

The commitments for Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro are not the only ones of the club. This Monday, Corinthians enters the court for the National Futsal League. Timão visits Foz Cataratas, at 6 pm, in Paraná. The second futsal game of the week takes place on Friday, at 8 pm, at the Wlamir Marques Gym. Timão receives Joaçaba.

Throughout this week, Corinthians starts its participation in the Brazilian Women’s Under-20 Championship. The debut game is this Tuesday, at 14:00, against Juventude. On Thursday, the Brabinhas face Kindermann, at 10:30 am; and on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, Botafogo da Paraíba. All games will be played at Gabriel Marques da Silva Stadium, in Santana de Parnaíba.

The male base also enters the field this week. On Wednesday, Timãozinho will visit São Caetano, in Anacleto, at 3 pm, for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. On Thursday, it’s the Sub-17’s turn to compete in the Copa do Brasil. The team receives the Sport, at 19h, at Fazendinha. On Saturday, both Sub-17 and Sub-15 enter the field for Paulistão in the category. Both teams face Audax Osasco.

Finally, on Sunday, the same day that Corinthians visits Red Bull Bragantino for the fifth round of the Brasileirão, the Under-20 team returns to the field for Paulistão in the category. This time, the alvinegra base receives the ECUS, in Fazendinha.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 05/02

Tuesday, 05/03

Training of the male professional squad in the afternoon in Colombia

Juventude x Corinthians – at 2:00 pm for the Brazilian Under-20 Women’s Championship, at Gabriel Marques da Silva (Santana de Parnaíba, SP)

Wednesday, 04/05

Thursday, 05/05

Training of the male professional squad in the morning in Colombia

Men’s professional team trip to São Paulo in the afternoon

Corinthians x Kindermann – at 10:30 am for the Brazilian Under-20 Women’s Championship, at Gabriel Marques da Silva (Santana de Parnaíba, SP)

Corinthians x Sport – at 19:00 for the Copa do Brasil Sub-17, at Fazendinha

Friday, 06/05

Saturday, 05/07

Sunday, 05/08

