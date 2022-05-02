Corinthians lineup: Paulinho and Vítor Pereira are absent in Colombia; see related | Corinthians

The day after the 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, the Corinthians squad returned to CT Joaquim Grava and began preparations for the duel against Deportivo Cali, for Libertadores, on Wednesday, at 21:00, at Coloso de Palmaseca, in Colombia.

Coach Vítor Pereira will not travel with the delegation due to the Conmebol protocol, which provides for release from the 11th day after the positive test for Covid-19, a period that will be completed on Wednesday, the date of the game against Cali. Thus, the assistant Filipe Almeida must stay on the edge of the field.

Midfielder Paulinho, who was replaced against Fortaleza due to a suspected sprain in his left knee, underwent tests and is staying in São Paulo. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

The players who participated for more than 45 minutes of the match stayed inside, recovering. Meanwhile, the other players went to the field to work with the ball.

Vítor Pereira organized a small-field confrontation activity with jokers. Finally, the players performed cross and shooting training.

This Monday, four players from the basic categories completed the training: defender João Pedro (2003); midfielders Kayke (2004) and Pedrinho (2004); and striker Arthur Sousa (2003).

A possible escalation has: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Róger Guedes, Willian and Jô.

See the related list below:

goalkeepers : Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli sides : Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson

: Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson midfielders : Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

: Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Maycon, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier attackers: Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô, Júnior Moraes and Róger Guedes

