Cost inflation, due to lockdown in China and war, contaminates results

Global concern, which should lead the central banks of Brazil and the US this week to raise their interest rates, the acceleration of inflation this year has hit the costs of companies, already impacting their results, especially after the outbreak of the Russian war. -Ukraine and new lockdown in China.

This increase in costs, initially, has been absorbed, in part, by the companies, impacting their operating margins, as a way to avoid a further reduction in revenues. However, the impacts from now on may increase if the disruption of production chains continues for a longer period of time.

Footwear manufacturer Grendene (GRND3) attributed the lowest volume of products shipped (sell in) in the first quarter to the adverse scenario. “It’s a matter of the economic situation… of high inflation,” said the company’s Investor Relations director, Alceu Albuquerque.

Inflation impact

“It is that inflation that, for low-income consumers, is an extremely harmful inflation, which affects food and energy, which they cannot escape. So, there is less money left in his pocket for him to consume”, he said, during a conference call with analysts.

Grendene’s recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the 1st quarter of this year fell by 57% compared to the same period in 2021, influenced, according to Albuquerque, by pressure cost of raw materials purchased last year.

According to him, when compared to the 1st quarter of last year, “we took all the reels of the 2021 increases”. “PVC resin, one of our main raw materials, which represents 20 to 25% of our cost, has gone up by more than 60%”, he added.

already the lockdown in China, according to the executive, it has been hindering the construction of the necessary infrastructure to guarantee the growth of the operation in that country, in the case of GGB (Grendene Global Brands). “THE lockdown is delaying the GGB’s entry into China. We are working hard to move forward,” she explained.

Covid in China puts pressure on costs

For WEG (WEGE3), the increase in costs puts pressure on the company’s cash and the company sees the supply chain harmed with the “Covid zero” policy in China. “The concern is much greater with China”, reinforced André Luís Rodrigues, WEG’s administrative and financial director, in a teleconference.

“As long as there is a zero Covid policy in China, the global supply chain will be under pressure,” added Rodrigues. “One can suffer (with the lockdown in China) over time, with raw material shortages and high freight rates. So far we’re not feeling it, but that doesn’t mean we won’t feel it in the future”, he concludes.

Additionally, Rodrigues pointed out that today there is an “environment of volatility” in relation to the exchange rate. “Obviously, we need to see where (the dollar) stabilizes,” he said. According to him, there is an impact on revenue, however the cost is not always adjusted at the same speed as billing.

tight gross margin

A similar scenario of concern happens with Industrias Romi (ROMI3), which saw a reduction of 3.9 percentage points in its gross margin in the first quarter, to 30%. The company has sought to pass on inflation to the various products of its units, but negotiations have been “difficult”.

“Obviously, there is cost pressure and we are trying to pass it on to our customers as best we can. There is competition, but it is global inflation and the expectation is that all competitors will start to pass on the prices of the machines”, explained Luiz Cassiano Rosolen, CEO of Romi, to analysts.

Although interest rates are on the rise, and the exchange rate poses a challenge to the competitiveness of the domestic industry, costs and global logistical availability continue to stimulate the country in general, leading Romi to allocate a greater share of production to Brazil, he added. .

widespread scarcity

Meanwhile, Embraer (EMBR3) highlighted that it faces problems from the lack of semiconductors to the workforce. The company said the Russia-Ukraine war is not having a negative impact on the company, but said that several of its suppliers are struggling, as in the case of a shortage of semiconductors.

“We are maintaining our projections (guidances) for the year, even with all the challenges with the supply chain due to the war and the shortage of products around the world”, said Francisco Gomes Neto, CEO of the company, during a conference call to comment on Embraer’s first quarter balance sheet.

Embraer’s CFO pointed out that there are delays in the supply chain, “as in all industries”. “We are working very closely with suppliers to resolve the issues,” he said, adding that this second quarter will see greater visibility into component shortages.

Shipping speculation

Another effect of the disruption of chains appears in freight. The president of Dexco (DXCO3), Antônio Joaquim de Oliveira, said that there is a demand for wood panels for export, but that freight, affected by the global situation – war and lockdown – are eroding profitability.

“We are exporting more wood than we expected,” he said, during a conference call on Dexco’s first quarter results, noting, however, “that this level” is not turning into margin gains, due to higher logistics costs,

According to him, due to the high price of natural gas, used in the manufacture of coatings, transfers are expected, but without the same rate of increase at the margins throughout this year.

high operating cost

In the case of Usiminas (USIM5), the cash cost per ton of steel in the first quarter was R$ 4,425/t, 5.1% higher than the total for the fourth quarter of last year. Among the main responsible for the variation of costs are coal and coke, in addition to energy and fuels.

According to Alberto Ono, CFO of Usiminas, there has been a reduction in the price of coal in the market, “not very expressive, but (there is) a bias towards a reduction in international prices”. However, he pointed out that the input remains high in value.

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, Miguel Homes, commercial vice president at Usiminas, pointed out that both represent about 1/3 of the production of steel slabs. The executive explained that at the beginning of the war there was instability and uncertainties, leading the international price of steel plate to a significant increase.

“But what we have observed in the last few days [meados de abril] it is a return to normalization in the balance of supply and demand, including the stabilization of price and cost worldwide”, he said, during a conference call with analysts, on April 20, to comment on Usiminas’ first quarter balance sheet.

Vale (VALE3) also observed an increase in costs at this time, especially fuel, due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The mining company’s CFO, Gustavo Pimenta, said that the company had been preparing since 2021 to control its spending, “anticipating the market”.

The increase in cash costs, according to him, would come more from the rise in oil. “What we’ve seen in the C1 is that the impact we’re having is fuel cost, basically. We were able to offset the costs of inflation by reducing local currency fixed cost pressures,” he said.

Stocks

To face the uncertainties, some companies are expanding their inventories, as is the case of the drug manufacturer Hypera (HYPE3). During a conference call, Breno de Oliveira, CEO of Hypera, said that the company seeks to expand inventories until it is clear that supply problems globally have ended.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hypera has been maintaining high levels of inventories, mainly from China and India, due to supply and logistical risks, which have been accentuated recently.

“Despite the increase in the cost of capital, it is worth avoiding as much as possible the risks of product shortages, which have a very high margin,” said Breno.

recomposition

For Irani Papel e Packaging (RANI3), the first quarter was characterized by global concern about the effects of inflation, boosted by the Russia-Ukraine war. In the case of the company, its strategy in the period was not to grow in volume and to maintain prices, keeping operations more profitable.

“Not giving in on prices was very right. We will pass it on to all (product) lines at the beginning of the second half due to cost pressure”, predicts Sergio Ribas, the company’s CEO, in statements during a conference call to comment on Irani’s first quarter balance sheet.

“It is easier to recover volume than price”, he pointed out, highlighting the importance of maintaining margins. In tons, the average Irani price registered an increase of 24.2% in the 1st quarter in the annual comparison. In square meters, the average Irani price increased by 23.9% in the same period.

Analyze

The economist at FGV IBRE, Aloisio Campelo Jr., stressed that what currently impacts the industry the most is the lack of inputs from international chains in some regions, due to transport problems, such as in Shanghai (due to the lockdown).

With the impossibility of the supply to balance with the demand, it ends up correcting the value of the goods by the price. The economist evaluated that such a movement can be considered as punctual, however, at the domestic level, inflation “is spreading” and the beginning of its relief is being postponed every month.

“Inflation has collaborated to keep wages falling, even with the increase in job offers in the last 12 months. Inflation is going faster than wage correction. There is an inflationary pressure that should hold back consumption,” she pointed out.

