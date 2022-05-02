Covid-19: DF has 360 new cases and 1 more death | Federal District

The Federal District registered 360 new known cases of Covid-19 and more 1 death by the disease, this Monday (2). Death occurred in 2021 ( see further below ).

The numbers refer to the accumulated between Saturday (30) and this Monday, since, on weekends and holidays, the Department of Health does not publish newsletters.

RELEASE: Covid patients admitted to ICUs can now receive visits in the DF

Covid patients admitted to ICUs can now receive visits in the DF COVID OBSERVATORY: despite a favorable scenario, Fiocruz warns that the pandemic is not over

all in all, 11,652 people lost their lives and 696,847 were infected by the coronavirus, in Brasilia, since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the folder, 98.2% of patients are recovered.

The baud rate has gone up and is in 0.92. On Friday (29), it was 0.84. when below 1the rate represents a drop in contamination.

Among those killed by Covid in the DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,639 people lived in the federal capital. 871 came from Goiásin search of assistance, and 142 were from other states.

Dates of deaths released this Monday (2):

September 13, 2021: 1

2 of 3 ICU beds — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo ICU beds — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Until 4:25 pm this Monday (2), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public health network was in 35.56%. Of the total of 46 beds, 16 were occupied, 29 were available and 1 was blocked.

At private network, until 11:55 am, 55.56% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 62 were used, 48 were vacant and 26 were blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Monday, 81,115 people tested positive and 845 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,791 contaminations and 1,760 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Monday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 2, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF / Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 2, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF / Reproduction