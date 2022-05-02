Covid vaccine starts to be sold this month in Brazil

From May 22, private health services, such as hospitals and private clinics, will be able to sell doses of the vaccine against covid-19. Until then, immunizations could only be applied to Brazilians, through the Unified Health System (SUS), free of charge. Now, in some places, doses may be charged.

For now, AstraZeneca Brasil was the first pharmaceutical company to confirm that it will sell doses of the vaccine against covid-19 to the private sector. The doses should start being delivered this month. “The first doses should be delivered to institutions in May. As for the availability to the final public, it is up to each institution”, he commented on the negotiations.

AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine will be sold in Brazil to third parties (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

On the other hand, pharmaceuticals Pfizer and Janssen said they are not negotiating with the private sector. This means that the supply must be kept exclusively for the SUS, through purchases from the Ministry of Health.

It is worth explaining that, by law, private health services could already buy and sell vaccines against covid-19. However, Brazil was in a state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) and, because of this, part of the doses acquired needed to be donated to the SUS, while there was vaccination of priority groups. With the end of Espin, scheduled for the 22nd of this month, the measure will expire and the purchase of vaccines will no longer depend on mandatory donations.

Negotiation for the purchase and sale of the vaccine

Initially, only doses of AstraZeneca should be marketed in the Brazilian private health system, explains Geraldo Barbosa, president of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVac). This is because, even in progress, the purchase and sale negotiations are already advanced.

“The volume of doses, prices and when exactly the doses will be available in the clinics have not yet been closed, because it depends on the purchase of each clinic”, Barbosa explained to the newspaper. Folha de S. Paulo.

In the future, these doses may be used by those people who were not included in the next vaccination campaigns against covid-19. “With the disease under control, the vaccine should be like the flu, applied to specific groups”, he explains. Today, the fourth dose is already restricted to the elderly or immunosuppressed people. This could be a parallel way to get immunization.

Source: Ministry of Health and Folha de S. Paulo