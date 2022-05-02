CPFL (CPFE3) will distribute R$ 3.7 billion in dividends and more companies announce dividends; other highlights on the radar

The corporate news on Monday (2) highlights the approval of dividends by CPFL (CPFE), Cemig (CMIG4), Cosan (CSAN3) and more companies.

Movida (MOVI3) saw its profit more than double in the first quarter of this year, reaching R$258.1 million.

Braskem’s resin sales (BRKM5) in the Brazilian market fell by 7% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

JBS (JBSS3), in turn, announced the purchase of two frozen food factories in the Middle East, one in Saudi Arabia and the other in the United Arab Emirates.

Copasa (CSMG3), Intelbras (INTB3), Localiza (RENT3), Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3), Marcopolo (POMO4), Neogrid (NGRD3) and Pague Menos (PGMN3) release balance sheets, all after the markets close.

Check out the highlights:

Moved (MOVI3)

Movida (MOVI3) posted net income of R$258.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 135.7% year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 863.1 million, an increase of 183.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

Braskem reported that resin sales in the Brazilian market fell 7% compared to the first quarter of 2021, to 885 thousand tons, while they advanced 2% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Resin exports totaled 215,000 tonnes between January and March, up 25% from the same period last year and down 16% from the immediately previous quarter.

CPFL approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of approximately R$3.7 billion, equivalent to R$3.242280516 per share – in two equal installments. The first will be paid by June 30th and the second by December 30th.

The exact date on which the money will be deposited has not yet been defined, but the company has already warned that those who were in the company’s shareholding base last Friday (29) will be entitled to the proceeds.

Copel approved the declaration of additional dividends to the minimum mandatory for the year 2021, to shareholders with a position on April 29, in the amount of R$ 1.368 billion. The payment date has not yet been set.

Cemig approved the distribution of R$1.966 billion as mandatory minimum dividends to the company’s shareholders, to be paid in two equal installments, the first until June 30, 2022 and the second until December 30, 2022.

Shareholders registered in the company’s records last Friday (29) were entitled to the dividends.

The electric company also approved a capital increase from R$8.466 billion to R$11.006 billion with the issuance of 508,008,620 new shares, through the capitalization of R$2.540 billion, from the “Retained Earnings Reserve”.

Cosan approved the payment of dividends in the total amount of R$799.9 million, at R$0.428110850 per common share.

The aforementioned dividends will be based on the shareholding position on May 5, 2022, and as of May 6, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “ex” dividends. The payment of dividends will take place on May 20, 2022.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) will distribute R$600 million in dividends, with the amount per common share of R$1.433324328 and R$1.576656761 per preferred share, to be paid on May 10.

Shareholders with Bradespar shares will be entitled to the payment until April 29.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) approved the payment of BRL 704 million in dividends, equivalent to BRL 0.64 per share, to be paid by the end of 2022.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of April 29, 2022 will be entitled to dividends.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

As of May 20, 2022, Aliansce Soane will pay dividends in the amount of R$101.9 million, that is, R$0.384665713865433 per share.

Shareholders holding company shares will be entitled to dividends at the end of May 2, 2022.

Sum Group (SOMA3)

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$71.2 million, equivalent to R$0.090730108.

The payment will be made on June 24, 2022, based on the April 29, 2022 shareholding position.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$ 90 million.

The holders of shares issued by the company on April 29, 2022 were entitled to the dividends. The payment of the dividends will be made in three equal installments of R$30 million, with the 1st installment being paid on May 10, 2022, of the 2nd installment on August 10, 2022 and the 3rd installment on November 10, 2022.

Cury approved the payment of dividends in the amount of BRL 200 million, noting that, of this total, the amount of BRL 50 million had already been paid by the company, on December 16, 2021, as interim and interim dividends.

With regard to the dividends declared and not yet paid, it should be noted that the Meeting resolved to declare and distribute dividends in the total amount of R$ 150 million, equivalent to R$ 0.51535 per common share issued by the company.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of April 29, 2022 were entitled to the declared dividend.

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency, in a single installment, until the end of fiscal year 2022, on a date to be determined in due course by the Board of Executive Officers.

The CBA approved the payment of dividends in the total amount of BRL 172 million, which includes the minimum mandatory dividend, in the amount of BRL 57.1 million, equivalent to BRL 0.09586487054 per share and supplementary dividends in the amount of BRL 114 .8 million, equivalent to R$ 0.19280645830 per share. Payment to shareholders will be made within 60 days of the date of their declaration, on a date to be opportunely disclosed by the company, using the shareholding position on April 29, 2022 as a basis for calculation.

Vivara approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$12.7 million, equivalent to R$0.05380569641 per common share issued by the company.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of April 29, 2022 were entitled to the dividend.

The payment of dividends will be made until May 14, 2022.

Singia approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the total amount of R$5.6 million, equivalent to R$0.066493364 per common share issued by the company.

People registered as shareholders of the company on the base date of May 6, 2022 will be entitled to JCP. Payment of JCP will be made as of May 16, 2022.

Positive (POSI3)

Positivo will distribute dividend payments in the amount of R$47.5 million, equivalent to R$0.340218739 per common share. The beneficiaries of the dividend payment will be the shareholders holding shares issued by the company based on the existing shareholding position at the close of trading on April 29, 2022.

Dividends will be paid to shareholders in 2 installments, without monetary correction, being R$ 16,646,473.26 on May 31, 2022; and BRL 30,914,878.90 on September 30, 2022.

The company approved the distribution of an additional dividend in the total amount of R$53.2 million, equivalent to R$0.570983231 per common share issued by the company.

The payment of dividends will be made until the end of fiscal year 2022, based on the shareholding position on April 29, 2022.

Good Harvest (SOJA3)

Boa Safra approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$4.6 million, which must be paid by December 31, 2022.

Shareholders holding shares issued by the company on April 29, 2022 were entitled to receive dividends.

AgroGalaxy (AGXY3)

The company will distribute dividends to the Company’s shareholders in the gross amount of R$28.1 million, equivalent to R$0.16786360041 per share.

The shareholders included in the company’s shareholding position on April 29, 2022 were entitled to the payment, and as of May 2, 2022 the shares will be traded on the stock exchange “ex-right” to dividends. Payment will be made until the end of the fiscal year.

Vittia approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$18.6 million, of which R$3.3 million was booked as a mandatory dividend and R$15.2 million as an additional dividend.

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan approved the payment of dividends in the amount of BRL 35.6 million, of which BRL 0.02727346625 per share, which will be paid on May 20, 2022, based on the shareholding position on May 11, 2022 .

Desktop approved the distribution of dividends in the total amount of R$1.2 million, and gross amount of R$0.01408185 per common share issued by the company.

Shareholders in the shareholding position on April 29, 2022 will be entitled to dividends. Payment of dividends will be made until December 30, 2022.

San Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos will distribute dividends amounting to R$8.1 million, or R$0.14376472 per share.

The holders of shares issued by the company on May 2, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends. Payment of the dividends will be made on May 31, 2022.

Boa Vista (BOAS3)

Boa Vista approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$6.9 million, corresponding to R$0.01305952069251 per share.

Payment will be made until May 16, 2022, based on the shareholding position of last Friday (29).

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

Hermes Pardini (PARD3) approved the distribution of R$19.2 million in dividends, corresponding to R$0.151635 per share.

Payment is scheduled for May 23, based on each shareholder’s position on May 6, next Friday.

Agricultural SLC (SLCE3)

SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) approved the payment of BRL 504.4 million in dividends, equivalent to BRL 2.4261 per share, on May 18, 2022.

Multilaser (MLAS3)

Multilaser approved the payment of dividends of R$ 100 million, being R$ 0.1218710781 per common share issued by the company.

Shareholders in the shareholding position on May 5, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends. Payment of dividends will be made until May 27, 2022.

Southern Educational Cruise (CSED3)

Up until May 28, Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional will pay dividends totaling R$50 million, equivalent to R$0.1309 per common share.

JBS (JBSS3) announced the purchase of two frozen food factories in the Middle East, one in Saudi Arabia and the other in the United Arab Emirates. The company also created its own distribution network with three local partners to deliver products to both countries, as well as to Kuwait.

In addition to the deal, the value of which was not disclosed, JBS appointed Mohamed Mahrous, an executive with more than 30 years of experience and leading positions in local food companies on his resume, as CEO of the region. The ads are part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the production and distribution of prepared foods to become a reference in the Islamic market.

At a meeting held on Friday, GPA approved the merger of subsidiary SCB Distribuição e Comércio Varejista de Alimentos, from the Compre Bem chain.

Under the agreement signed between the parties, GPA will maintain the banner and the operation of the Compre Bem stores and as soon as the merger is completed, the statement adds, SCB will be formally extinguished.

Itaú (ITUB4) reported that it bought an 11.36% stake in XP for BRL 8 billion. According to a statement, the purchase of a stake does not change XP’s corporate governance.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related