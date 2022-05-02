credit card must be the main means of payment for purchases

After two years of financial instability caused by the pandemic, the expectation is that on this Mother’s Day, Brazilians will be able to invest in gifts for their mothers, grandmothers and other female figures in the family.

According to a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) in partnership with the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service), at least one purchase must be made to celebrate the date.

In addition, the CNDL also released a survey saying that consumers plan to spend, on average, R$220.00 on gifts. Thus, a financial movement in the country of around R$ 28 million is expected in this period alone.

The credit card has been very attractive for those who do not give up the souvenirs for Mother’s Day, because, according to Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies), last year 31.1 billion transactions were carried out. with cards, of which 14.7 billion in credit.

High credit modality for Mother’s Day

Consigned credit has been one of the options to gift loved ones this Mother’s Day. Public servants in Rio de Janeiro, for example, are betting on the Credcesta Visa payroll benefit card.

The card has benefits such as:

Withdrawal and credit with pre-approved limit;

Payroll deduction;

Zero annuity or monthly fee and zero fees.

So, after thinking about the payment methods, Brazilians also plan the ideal type of gift for this Mother’s Day.

According to a MindMiners survey, 25% of respondents intend to buy cosmetics and clothes for their mothers, while 23% prefer shoes. In addition, 22% opt for breakfast, lunch and dinner reservations at restaurants and 19% for the purchase of bags.

However, those who are distant and will not be able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person, are also planning gifts.

In the survey, 12% cited sending flowers and chocolates, while 11% chose to send greeting cards. In addition, of the 600 respondents, 72% think about buying the products in physical stores and 39% in online stores.

