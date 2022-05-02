Cruzeiro has a sequence with unharmed defense and first full week to train new scheme | cruise

Cruzeiro’s performance in Chapecó stood out due to the offensive performance of the second half, ending the game with 23 submissions. But defensive security was also important. It is the second game in a row that the sector is not leaked.

The other had been against Londrina, in the 1-0 victory, last Tuesday. Coincidence or not, unscathed games in the defensive sector happen in the midst of a change in tactics. There are two games, Pezzolano starts the team with three defenders.

The players and also the coach admitted that Cruzeiro still needs to evolve so that the system works as intended, close to ideal. Against Londrina, Lucas Oliveira pointed out, for example, vulnerability in relation to counterattacks. Situation that decreased against Chapecoense and was even praised by Gilson Kleina, rival commander:

Zé Ivaldo is one of the three defenders who play for Cruzeiro

– Cruzeiro was not playing with three defenders. I understand that he was consistent against Londrina, even though he didn’t play a great game. You can already see that his defensive transition was not as exposed as it used to be, and he improved with three defenders. He got more consistent.

Adding the games against Londrina and Chapecoense, Cruzeiro suffered 13 submissions, eight against Paraná and five against Santa Catarina. Of the accumulated, only three balls were right, needing intervention from goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Now, Cruzeiro will have the week free of games, until the duel with Grêmio, on Sunday, for the sixth round of Série B. It will be the first time that Paulo Pezzolano’s coaching staff will be able to effectively work on the field, to the scheme with three defenders. The squad will present itself again on Tuesday and will have five training sessions until the duel.

Tricolor Gaúcho, which starts the competition as a great favorite for access and the title, has six goals in five rounds. Best performance in the sector, of which five were noted by the two strikers of the team: Diego Souza (three) and Elias (two).

The system also increases the offensive presence of the wingers and the two defenders who play openly, which in this case are Eduardo Brock and Zé Ivaldo. Cruzeiro tries to adjust details to increase the construction coming out of the pair’s feet.

In front of closed defenses, the two have also been important with medium and long distance finishes. Against Chapecoense, for example, they just didn’t finish more than Edu. Zé Ivaldo kicked four balls, and Eduardo Brock sent three to the goal.

