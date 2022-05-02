Crypto.com Reduces Card Rewards and CRO Crypto Drops Up to 15%

Crypto.com card reviews and staking rewards (locking cryptocurrencies to receive rewards) have seen Cronos token (CRO) prices drop by as much as 15% as the community expressed dismay at the changes taking effect from 1st. of June.

In a blog post on Sunday, Crypto.com said it would reduce rewards for using its Visa-enabled cards at each of the tiers it offers.

Lower tiers – such as Midnight Blue and Ruby Steel – are now at 0%, Royal Indigo and Jade Green at 0.5%, Icy White and Frosted Rose Gold at 1%, while Osbidian, the highest tier, only 2% reward.

Monthly rewards at lower tiers would be capped at $25 to $50, while there would be no reward cap at higher tiers, the company said.

Staking rewards on Crypto.com cards will also cease upon completion of a 180-day period for all those staking on May 1st or earlier, with the exception of cards at the two lowest tiers.

The change represents a sharp drop from current rates of 1% on lower tier cards, while the higher tier today has 8% reward depending on staking funds. Crypto.com prepaid cards are a popular product in crypto groups, allowing users to load supported cryptocurrencies or stablecoins and spend fiat money at merchants that accept Visa.

Meanwhile, other card benefits, such as refunds on subscription services and free access to VIP areas at airports, would continue. In addition, interest rates on Crypto.com’s “Earn” product, which allows users to earn up to 14% by doing hold of cryptocurrencies, remain unchanged.

community reaction

Card users expressed dismay at the changes in posts on Reddit and Twitter. Most comments were critical of the decision: “I will continue using the card for the remainder of my staking period and then undo the bet and bid farewell to the card,” one Reddit user stated. “It’s not the end, but they’ve lost a lot of customers,” said another.

Some on Twitter said that the yield rates offered on decentralized finance (DeFi) apps were much more profitable as a use of idle capital.

The prices of CRO, Crypto.com’s native tokens, have dropped by 15% in the last 24 hours, with most of the losses occurring in the hours after the rewards decision. The CRO traded over $0.36 on Sunday and dropped to $0.29 overnight on Monday before rebounding slightly to just over $0.30.

Some analysts explained that the lack of adequate rewards contributed to a lower fundamental value for CRO tokens, which explained the price drop.

“CRO token staking enabled rewards for users and encouraged the use of their debit card,” shared Edson Ayllon, product manager at dHEDGE. “Reducing cashback rewards has reduced the CRO’s intrinsic value proposition. This is similar to how DeFi protocols use liquidity mining to attract assets. It is often intended to initialize liquidity, and we see in DeFi that when incentives dry up, many times the token price is hit.”

Crypto.com did not return any requests for comment as of press time.

