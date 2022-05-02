Cryptos today: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise, Solana has 7-hour “blackout” and DeFi protocol suffers new hack

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week on a high, but with little variation when compared to the level it was last Friday (29) after another weekend of ups and downs in the market.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trades at around $39,000, up 2% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Bitcoin recorded its worst monthly performance of the year after falling 16% in April.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

“Right now, there are no major bullish catalysts on the horizon and BTC will likely fluctuate in the current range or fall before more aggressive accumulation can begin,” Joe DiPasquale, CEO of fund manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk.

“The lack of bullish catalysts is still evident and US equities showed weakness, as did the dollar index. All of these factors continue to weigh on Bitcoin,” he explains.

DiPasquale further points out that the likely decision by the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to try to tame inflation through a more aggressive rate hike “could result in price volatility.” The Fed is also expected to explain how it will reduce its mortgage and Treasury asset portfolio, which has soared to $9 trillion during the pandemic. The decision will be announced on Wednesday (4).

The crypto market slump in recent days continues to show the strong correlation of digital assets with the traditional market, as US stock indices also suffer. Just last Friday, the Nasdaq posted losses of 4%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were down 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively.

With Bitcoin failing to hold the $42K level this week, DiPasquale reassesses expectations for the next few days: “We continue to see levels of $38K acting as support, but continued testing of this range could result in a collapse for Bitcoin. $35,000 to $32,000,” he says.

Watch: More tax coming around? Understand everything that changes with the cryptocurrency bill approved in the Senate



Among altcoins, this Monday (2) is also bullish in the 24-hour period, with Ethereum (ETH) advancing 1.5% and surpassing the $2,800 level, but maintaining some stability on the value it was on Friday.

Most other major cryptocurrencies also rise, such as Terra (LUNA) and Binance Coin (BNB). On the other hand, Solana (SOL) recorded slight losses after its network suffered a seven-hour blackout last Saturday (see more information below).

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:20 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,801.63 +2.08% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,811.07 +1.50% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 387.63 +0.77% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.6167 +4.30% Solana (SOL) US$ 87.61 -1.64%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Tron (TRX) US$ 0.07109 +6.35% Mine (MINE) $1.80 +6.31% Helium (HNT) $13.93 +6.19% Fantom (FTM) US$ 0.7545 +4.80% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.6167 +4.30%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Kronos (CRO) US$ 0.3067 -13.90% Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) $4.24 -8.69% ApeCoin (APE) $16.19 -7.45% Maker (MKR) US$ 1,448.84 -3.02% Monero (XMR) US$ 213.24 -2.83%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.57 -2.34% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 44.70 -3.87% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 40.68 -5.13% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 35.62 -7.52% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 38.11 -0.49% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.03 -3.45% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.05 -3.73% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.43 -5.16%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (2):

Solana is down for 7 hours

The Solana network was down for about seven hours last Saturday after what one source called an “insane amount of data” flooded the proof-of-stake system, knocking out validators and knocking production blocks off the blockchain, according to reports. from Coindesk.

Bots stormed the popular NFT minting tool known as the Candy Machine on Saturday with an unprecedented surge of inbound traffic: four million transaction requests and 100 gigabits of data every second — a record for the network, it said. a source from the Solana Foundation.

For reasons that are still unclear, this swarm took the validators out of the consensus. Block production became impossible and the network went down.

Project co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko said he was traveling through much of the confusion and credited the validator community with leading the recovery of the mainnet.

Wikipedia Stops Accepting Cryptocurrency Donations

Wikimedia, the non-profit foundation that manages Wikipedia, decided to stop accepting cryptocurrency donations after a three-month debate in which Bitcoin’s environmental impact was a major talking point.

The decision came in response to a community vote on a proposal by contributor Molly White, who goes by the username GorillaWarfare, who argued that accepting donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ether signals the endorsement of digital currencies, which are “ inherently predatory” as investments and do not align with the foundation’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Excluding new accounts and unregistered users, of the less than 400 users who voted, 232 (against 94), or 71.17%, decided not to accept cryptocurrencies anymore.

White argued that Wikipedia risked damaging its reputation by accepting cryptocurrency donations, citing Mozilla’s decision earlier this year to stop accepting digital currency donations.

DeFi platforms Rari Capital and Fei suffer over $80 million hack

Yet another hack hit decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms this past weekend. According to a tweet by smart contract analytics firm Block Sec., the hacker exploited a re-entry vulnerability in Rari Capital’s Fuse loan protocol.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield has claimed that the same vulnerability was used to attack other forks of the Compund protocol.

Rari Capital acknowledged the hack, saying that lending was halted globally and that no other funds were at risk.

The Fei Protocol, which merged last December with Rari, offered to let the attacker keep $10 million of the stolen funds as a “reward” if the remaining funds were returned.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related