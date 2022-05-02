Dead in accident with Pato Bragado health bus are identified

The seven dead were identified in an accident between a truck and a health bus in Pato Bragado on Monday morning (2). The fatal victims were on a bus traveling for medical care in Cascavel.

At around 6 am, the accident occurred. Seven people died on the spot and 13 were injured. Two people in serious condition were rescued by the Samu aeromedic and sent to hospitals in Cascavel and Toledo.

The victims were identified as:

Cesar Schaeffer, driver

Nelson Ditz

John Szczuk

Ivone Carmen Gentelini

Claci Inês Specht Werlang

Lourdes Monteiro

Fabiana Monteiro

The religious leaders of Pato Bragado will be meeting in prayer for the hospitalized patients and those who died in the tragic accident that occurred this morning (02). It will be later, at 18:30, on the covered street. The population is invited to participate and pray.

The wake of the driver of the Municipal Health Department, César Schaeffer, the Theco, will be at the sports gym “O Bragadinho”. The other six victims will be veiled in the pavilion of the Felicidade seniors club. The time of arrival of the bodies and start of the wakes are still to be announced.

“Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I will prepare a place for you.” (John 14:1-2).

ABOUT THE ACCIDENT

At around 5:30 am, a minibus carrying 19 (nineteen) passengers from the municipality of Pato Bragado-PR to the municipality of Cascavel-PR, to carry out medical consultations, near the municipality of Marechal Cândido Rondon-PR, at PRC 467 – KM 17 + 900mts, crashed into the side of a truck, leaving the track and crashing into a tree, resulting in 07 (seven) deaths. The truck driver fled the scene of the accident.

Several service teams from the 3rd Cia/BPRv were mobilized to attend to the accident and search for the truck. It was found that there were a number of corn grains lying on the side of the road at the scene, so contact was made with the Military Police Detachments in the region and the Federal Highway Police, to try to locate the suspicious vehicle. Information passed on by an employee of a cooperative in the municipality of Santa Helena-PR, that a truck driver with a load of corn, arrived at the scale very nervous and in a hurry to unload, after weighing the load, about 1500 kg of corn was missing. . Vehicle and driver data was passed on to service teams and other security bodies, making blocks in the Guaíra-PR and Toledo region, in order to intercept the suspect involved in the accident.

At around 12:40 pm, the vehicle was approached by the military police officers of the Mercedes-PR Military Police Detachment, and the driver claimed to have been involved in the aforementioned accident and fled the scene. Subsequently, the Military Police drove the truck and the driver to the Civil Police Station of Marechal Cândido Rondon.

OFFICIAL MOURNING

The mayor of Pato Bragado, Leomar Rohden, declares official mourning for three days, in a sign of deep sorrow for the victims of the tragic accident, which occurred with the official vehicle of the Municipal Health Department, this Monday (02).

To family and friends, as well as citizens of Pato Bragado, we express our deepest condolences.

