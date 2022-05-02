Deadline for filing ends this month

On May 31, the deadline for submitting the 2022 Income Tax declaration ends. Therefore, the citizen who has not yet declared the document has less than 30 days to do so. The tip, according to experts, is not to leave the process to the last minute, under penalty of paying a fine.

Initially, the Federal Revenue’s forecast was to close the deadline for sending the declaration until April 29. However, the agency decided to increase the deadline, aiming to give more time for citizens to send the documentation. After some requests from sectors of society, they decided to add another month to the deadline.

A further increase in the term, however, is out of the Federal Revenue’s plans. According to information from the agency, people who do not submit the statement by May 31 will be subject to a fine, and in case of non-payment of the debt, they may have their status elevated to defaulters.

This Monday (2), the Federal Revenue should release new figures for the Income Tax declaration process in the country. The most recent data are still from the last week, when just over 17.8 million Brazilians had already submitted the declaration and more than 18 million were still awaited.

Altogether, the Internal Revenue Service expects just over 35 million Brazilians to send the documentation by the 31st of this month of May. The fine for those who do not send the document has a minimum value of R$ 165.74, but in some cases it can reach up to 20% of the tax owed by the citizen.

Forging data can get you arrested

According to information from the Federal Revenue, it is very important that the user does not try to forge data to send the income tax declaration. In more extreme situations, the individual can even be tried and imprisoned.

This citizen can be framed in the criminal law of tax evasion, which can lead an individual to face up to five years in prison. People who intentionally omit values ​​or goods run the risk of experiencing such a situation.

It is always worth remembering that the Federal Revenue has a computerized system that is able to cross-reference data and check if the information sent by the citizen is the same as that provided in other channels.

Income tax

However, this does not mean that every citizen needs to be afraid of the IRS. A simple mistake in a submission is not a reason for arrest. Conviction usually occurs when it is proven that the individual intentionally withheld their data.

By the way, those who have already sent the documentation and realized that it was sent with an error, still have the chance to make the correction. To do this, you will need to activate the sending of the rectifying declaration in the sending app itself.

According to the Federal Revenue, the citizen has the right to make corrections until the end of the deadline for sending the declarations, which, as said, is the next May 31st. The individual who makes the corrections, however, loses the advantage of being more likely to receive refunds in the first batches.