Dedé alleges agreement not fulfilled by Cruzeiro, charges R$ 17.7 million, fine and wants SAF inclusion | cruise

Dedé filed a request for continuation of execution against Cruzeiro in the Labor Court, after the club, according to the player, breached the agreement closed in 2021. The defender, now at Athletico-PR, charges the gross payment of R$ 17.7 million, plus a fine. The inclusion of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) was also requested as jointly liable for the debt.

THE ge had access to the demonstration added to the action that is taking place at the 48th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte. The judge has not yet ruled.

In June 2021, Dedé and Cruzeiro ended a discussion in court with an agreement that provided for the payment of BRL 16.6 million to the player, in 60 installments, in addition to BRL 1.1 million to the athlete’s lawyer, in 24 instalments. . The repayment of the debt would begin last January.

“The Respondent has paid nothing to the Claimant to date”, says Dedé’s statement.

According to the defender’s representatives, in case of delay of the first installment, after a tolerance of five days, there would be a late payment fine of 1% on the value of each installment in arrears.

If the delay is of “four installments, alternating or successive, it would result in the early maturity of all installments not paid, with an addition of a 10% fine on the overdue debt.” This is what Dedé is now claiming in court.

Dedé’s representatives in court defend that SAF be included as jointly liable for the R$ 17.7 million debt.

“The Sociedade Anônima de Futebol is jointly and severally liable for the club’s debts, when the obligation results from the Club’s core activity, including labor debts, in the case of football athletes”, says the demonstration.

Dedé also points out that Cruzeiro did not formalize the Centralized Execution Regime, as provided for by the Law, “which authorizes the continuation of execution with all the legally permitted restrictions”.

Sought by the report, Cruzeiro said it would not manifest itself.

