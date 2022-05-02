Denmark suspends mass Covid vaccination campaign

The Danish government has announced the suspension of its mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19.







Denmark has 83% of the population with an initial vaccination cycle completed Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

According to a statement released last week by the Danish Health Authority, from May 15, people will no longer be invited to be immunized against the new coronavirus.

However, those who have already started the vaccine cycle will be able to complete the dose schedule. “Spring has arrived, vaccination coverage in the Danish population is high and the epidemic has reversed. Therefore, the National Health Council is now ending mass Covid-19 vaccination efforts for this season,” the statement reads.

With 5.8 million inhabitants, Denmark has 83% of its population with the first vaccination cycle completed, which corresponds to about 4.8 million people. In addition, more than 3.6 million individuals took the booster dose.

“We have good control of the epidemic, which seems to be slowing down. Hospitalization rates are stable, and we also expect them to fall soon,” explained Bolette Soborg, director of the National Health Council.

According to her, anyone who wants to be vaccinated during the spring and summer in the Northern Hemisphere will have access to immunizers, despite the interruption of the campaign, which should be resumed in the fall.

“This is because the virus that causes Covid-19 is unstable and can mutate, as we have seen with the Ômicron variant. At the same time, we expect to see an increase in cases as we move from autumn to winter,” says the report. communicated.

Denmark accounts for 3.2 million infections and 6,232 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.