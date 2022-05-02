Devery Jacobs Cast in Echo, New Marvel Series

posted on 05/02/2022 15:34



Devery Jacobs will be part of the cast of Eco, the new Marvel series on disney + – (Credit: Emma McIntyre)

Devery Jacobs has been cast as one of the leads in echo, the newest series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the Disney+ platform. According to information from deadlinethe 28-year-old Canadian actress will play Julie, described as resilient and full of personality.

The series also features Alaqua Cox as the protagonist: the actress will once again play the young Maya Lopes, a hearing-impaired Native American who becomes the superheroine Eco, using her ability to reproduce the combat style of her opponents. The character was introduced in the first season of Archer hawkstarring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, and aired in December 2021.

Written and produced by Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen, Eco does not yet have a release date and no other cast members besides Jacobs and Cox have been announced. Filming has recently started, so new details are expected to be revealed soon by the studio. The speculation surrounding the casting of Jacobs was provoked by Alaqua Cox herself, after she posted a story on her Instagram with a photo of a flower arrangement delivered by her colleague in relation to the beginning of the recording of the series.

Devery Jacobs is known for playing Elora Danan in reservation dogs, a comedy series by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. For the performance, she was nominated for the 2021 Gotham Awards.