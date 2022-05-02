Diego regrets the situation experienced by Flamengo’s teammate in Piauí and reveals that he refused proposals

One of the captains of FlamengoDiego Ribas gave an interview during a live broadcast on the channel “Flow Sport Club” this Monday, after the group’s presentation at Ninho do Urubu and a day after Rubro-Negro beat Altos-PI 2-1, in Teresina, for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Shirt 10 talked about the “sensational” reception of the people of Piauí, but regretted a situation: the boos at Léo Pereira during the match.

– It was sensational, I like the people there, I like the sincerity, the way of being. We received a wonderful affection and managed to reciprocate with a victory. There’s only one thing I have to say because we saw players being cheered, I went, and it’s very good for us. But I would really like my friend Léo (Pereira) and more players to feel that too. The fans have such great power, it’s good that they know that, they interfere a lot in the player’s performance. The fan is completely entitled, he owns the show. But the form of the boos… And I’m a guy with the right to speak, I’ve been booed with a full Maracanã. It hurts not only who is being booed, but the team,” he said, adding:

– Imagine a game like yesterday, difficult, bad field, the guys being missed. And then there are the younger ones who think: “Will I be the next one (to be booed)?”. I love Flamengo fans, this club, but, in addition to the opponent we are facing, if it generates this negative situation, it will be another opponent to face. I just leave with that feeling, you know? I wanted a player like Léo (Pereira) to also feel embraced. Who knows in the next opportunities? We have our responsibility, dissatisfaction is part of it, the fans are passionate… Yesterday everything was so wonderful, I just wanted to make this comment – he added.

Still at the beginning of the program, Diego Ribas also revealed that he received proposals from other clubs in the most recent window (without mentioning the clubs interested) this year. And he said that being in Flamengo “goes beyond football”.

– I have a very strong relationship with Flamengo. My decision wasn’t just in 2016. It was 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. I always had proposals to leave, like now, from other Brazilian clubs, but I chose Flamengo and this is where I want to be. It goes beyond football – said Diego, whose contract with Fla expires in December this year.

> See Libertadores table

FLA’S NEXT GAME

In Córdoba, Fla de Diego Ribas will face Talleres (ARG), for the fourth round of Group H of the Libertadores, being able to guarantee the classification for the round of 16 of the Cup with the fourth consecutive victory. Rubro-Negro is still training this Tuesday, at Ninho, before the delegation leaves for Argentina. The game will be at 19:00 (Brasília time) on the 4th.