Diego Ribas asks the crowd to hug the criticized athlete

Credit: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

In an interview with Flow Sport Club, Diego Ribas praised the Flamengo fans in Piauí. Against Altos, Rubro-Negro was surprised by the hosts, but managed to turn around and gain an important advantage in the Copa do Brasil. During the match, Léo Pereira, selected as a starter, ended up being booed, an attitude that left the midfielder saddened, as other athletes were celebrated by the crowd.

In view of this, Diego asked Flamengo fans to hug the most criticized players. That’s because some names in the squad need to feel loved for the team to feel comfortable on the field.

“We saw players being cheered, I was cheered, and it is very good for us, but I would like Leo, who was booed, that these players (criticized) could feel that. The supporter has a very great power in the performance of the players that they are upset. It hurts not only those who are booed, but also the team. I’ve been booed with 70,000 people at Maracanã. The youngest think they will be next. I want to bring this because I love the fans and I love this club. In addition to the opponent, the difficult field, will generate another opponent (the boos). It was all wonderful, I would like Léo to feel embraced also in the next opportunities”he said.

Piauí fans start to get impatient in Albertão. Boos at every touch of Léo Pereira, sketch of shouts of “Altos” and buzz in the stadium #tralbertao pic.twitter.com/CkPzOURYWw — Cahê Mota (@cahemota) May 1, 2022

DECISION TO PLAY IN FLAMENGO

Signed in 2016, Diego revealed that he left Europe to fulfill his dream of playing for Flamengo. Even with boos, criticism and negative evaluations, he made it clear that he does not regret having accepted the Rio club’s proposal.

“It was a decision I thought about for some time. I had been in Europe for 12 years, accomplished and financially resolved. But I had the dream of playing for Flamengo and playing in a World Cup… I knew it was a great exposure to be part of one of the references. It’s one thing to be criticized in Turkey, another is here, your people and in your language, and with your children in the stadium. But it was one of the best decisions of my life to play for Flamengo,” he reflected.