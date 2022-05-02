Director resigns due to conflict with Vin Diesel; understand · Rolling Stone

Just Lin was in the Fast and the Furious franchise since 2006, and Vin Diesel’s lack of professionalism would be the reason for his departure.

Just Lindirector of fast and furious 10resigned after disagreements with Vin Diesel, franchise star. As sources linked to the team informed the NY Daily Newsactor lacked professionalism on the set of the film.

Despite not continuing as director, line retained the position of producer. The filmmaker’s decision made him lose salary between $10 million to $20 million. Tensions between the two increased after a long week of filming, as Diesel does not memorize his own lines, in addition to being constantly late.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, line failed to earn 10 or 20 million dollars as a director. It turns out that Diesel arrives late on set, doesn’t know his lines and is out of shape,” said the source (via The addiction).

just was not new to the franchise – he made his directorial debut in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006). according to The Hollywood Reporterthe search for a new director will cost Universal about $600,000 to $1 million.

“With the support of UniversalI made the difficult decision to step down as Director of [Velozes e Furiosos 10], continuing on the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we’ve shot with the best actors, the best stunts and the best chases.”

line continued, “As the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. Fast”.

The next film leads the franchise to the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. The Rock received requests from the public to return, but disagreements with Vin Diesel kept him from even considering that possibility.

Besides them, the stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel) are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.