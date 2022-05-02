Discover Copa Café, a new space that will bring the charm of Rio to Brasília

Among so many destinations where people from Brasilia stay on the air bridge, Rio de Janeiro tops the list. But apparently, a little piece of the Marvelous City promises to gain a fixed space in the federal capital. In other words, Quadradinho do DF will have a Copa Café Bar & Restaurant, led by Roberto Peres, Jailson Alves and Cassio Machado. The trio will open the wings of the bar, located at Qi 9 do Lago Sul, starting this Tuesday (3/5).

Before coming to shake the soil of Brasilia, Copa Café was a hit in Rio de Janeiro, more precisely on Avenida Atlântica. Big names from the national and international scene passed through the place, such as Caetano Veloso, Wagner Moura and Justin Bieber. The partners hope to be able to receive these and other personalities at the address of the federal capital. “It was very good, it was a hit on the night of Rio”, attests Peres in an interview with Claudia Meireles column.

“The Copa Café was practically a boardwalk, with contemporary cuisine and drinks. You don’t have to invent anything. Coffee is not a place for inventions. We have quality, without frills”, describes the businessman.

secret of success

In the entrepreneur’s opinion, the boom of Copa Café was based on the construction of three foundations: gastronomy, environment and “legal public”. Without hesitation, the names at the head of the enterprise did their best to integrate the pillars into the Brasilia project as well. “We are going to bring the spirit of Rio de Janeiro, from the Copacabana boardwalk to here, a classic carioca situation”, guarantees Peres.

The partner defines the new Copa Café: “It will not be a restaurant with dishes, I would describe it as a bistro, which is nothing more than a Brazilian bar. The bistro can be called a French tavern, chic and a delicious contemporary place. It will be a fun and laid-back sidewalk carioca”. Anyone who steps into the address will feel the energetic, high spirits and uplifting atmosphere. “A bar that shakes”, he adds.

pleasing the palate

The dynamic trio is finalizing the menu. Anyone who has visited the address in Rio de Janeiro will be thrilled to know that they will be able to taste the famous mini lamb hamburgers. As Roberto Peres reveals, a loyal customer — in this case, this columnist — asked the partners not to forget to add the delicacy to the menu. Another flagship of the house will be the crab shell.

“You will have several typical carioca delights on the boardwalk”, maintains the businessman. On the drinks menu, there will be no shortage of classics, in addition to the very cold Heineken draft beer. “The beer brand has been in Brazil for 20 years. I took part when they arrived here. Now where do I go I take her with me. I like the flavor and so does everyone else, more sour, acidic and very tasty”, he emphasizes.

make way

The opening of the bar part of Copa Café is scheduled for this Tuesday (3/5). On occasion, customers can order tasty appetizers. The kitchen at the address “will come to life” next week. To soft opening, the partners aim to bring a carioca personality. “A person who exudes a little of the Rio de Janeiro reference here”, he confesses to the column. The event will have 60 to 100 guests.

“This is my place, where I will stay and receive well. My home”, he confides.

In terms of decoration, the minds behind Copa Café spared no effort in creating a little carioca corner in the federal capital. “I did it with my allusions, the colors and the details. The touch of Rio de Janeiro was remarkable here”, says the businessman.

Cup memories

When he opened the enterprise in Rio, Roberto Peres did not hear positive comments. “Nobody believed in Copacabana. They said it wouldn’t work, it would break after a while”, he ponders. The businessman got around the situation with the word success. “It was full of interesting people! Everyone went there, from Caetano Veloso to Lobão. Also Wagner Moura, Maria Paula.

There are many unforgettable chapters in the history of Copa Café. For example, the end of the marriage of Reynaldo Gianecchini and Marília Gabriela in 2006. After the announcement of the separation, the actor went to the cafe and sat at a table on the upper floor surrounded by glass. Outside, 20 paparazzi were waiting for the artist to leave the space to photograph him with some new companion. On that occasion, he received “a girl”.

Voice of Baby, Sorry and Lonely, Justin Bieber landed in Brazil for the first time in 2011. At the time, a friend of Roberto Peres worked in the singer’s staff and needed a place to make an exclusive reception. The professional connected the dots and arrived at Copa Café. “She said, ‘you can’t say that to anyone’. The Canadian artist was accompanied by then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

According to the partner, Bieber’s security was “huge.” When he visited the place, the singer lay on the sofa, ordered a Coke and sent the guard to fetch six pizzas from nearby establishments. “He didn’t even eat anything,” he recalls. The artist appeared in the space with staff and band. Roberto did not share the secret, however, they discovered the Canadian’s stop at Copa Café.

“No one knew in quotes. That got out somehow. When Justin Bieber came out, there were at least 12, 15 people at the door. Most were disabled. Some girls were in wheelchairs. He was very kind, friendly and greeted everyone”, endorses the businessman. He adds: “That was Copa Café”.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.