Does putting the CPF in the note help or hinder the score?

THE credit score is a tool widely used by the main credit protection agencies in the country, such as the SPC, serasa and Good view. It works like a thermometer that assesses whether the person is good at paying their bills or whether they are untrustworthy when it comes to paying off a debt.

Read more: Positive registration: who is registered has benefits? How to enter?

To arrive at the score, which ranges from 0 to 1,000, each consumer is evaluated based on their history of financial transactions. The higher the score, the greater the ability to repay that person’s debt. In this sense, it ends up being easier to get a card, loan or financing.

However, the “weights and measures” rule also applies to low scorers. In this case, because the risk of the person not paying an overdue debt is higher, this situation ends up inhibiting the granting of credit by banks, institutions and finance companies.

The solution then is to improve the points in order to have the financial situation stabilized and organized. In addition to paying bills on time and without delay, there is a saying that putting the CPF on the note increases the credit score. But, is this true?

Myth or truth: Does putting the CPF on the note increase or hinder the score?

In reality, neither case. The consumer who wants to put the CPF on the invoice during a purchase will not have their credit score affected or improved. What happens is that credit protection agencies do not use this tool to calculate Serasa’s thermometer score.

The inclusion of the CPF in the invoice is actually a way for the government of each state to control the tax taxation of trade, ICMS and also contribute to combating the practice of evading taxes.

What can actually help consumers to increase their credit score is: having a positive record, that is, a history of being a good payer, paying off or negotiating debts that are negative for the CPF, being careful with the frequency when asking for credit (since excessive practice can represent a lack of control in finances), in addition to always having updated data in the protection agencies.