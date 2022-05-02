Does the “Fantastic Four” that hit theaters in 2015 deserve another chance? Jamie Bell responds – News

In the summer of 2015, “Fantastic Four” was a rare case of failure to translate “comic books” to cinema.

An attempt to relaunch a saga that has already made two films in 2005 and 2007 with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, the result did not please: in addition to several stories about problems in filming, studio interference and erratic behavior. from director Josh Trank, the film was panned by critics and a huge box office failure.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen’s radio show, Jamie Bell, who played Ben Grimm / The Thing, called the film “famously a disaster” and accurately recalled that it had a 9% positive rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes, which he described as “generous”.

Fantastic Four ” data-title=”Does the “Fantastic Four” that hit theaters in 2015 deserve another chance? Jamie Bell responds – SAPO Mag”> Fantastic Four

In addition to Jamie Bell, other actors participated who have since consolidated their careers in Hollywood: Kate Mara (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), whom he married in 2017, Miles Teller (Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic), Kate Mara (Sue Storm / Woman Invisible) and Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm / Human Torch).

The impressive cast prompted Andy Cohen to ask if the film deserved a second chance.

“No, I don’t think so,” was the immediate, chuckling response.

“Save your money, save your time. I’m just here to try to help your listeners,” he continued without hesitation.