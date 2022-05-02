Dollar jumps and closes above R$5 for the first time since March; stock market falls

The dollar jumped 2.63% and closed at R$ 5.073 in the sale today – thus, the US currency returned to R$ 5, which had not occurred since March 18 this year (R$ 5.0158). The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), continued its downward trend, today with a loss of 1.15% and closing at 106,638.64 points.

The rise in the dollar comes amid a more skittish mood abroad at the beginning of the week that should be dominated by the monetary policy meetings of the central banks of Brazil and the United States.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Interest is in sight

The dollar also appreciated against a basket of currencies of rich countries abroad, up 0.2%. Although much better behaved, the rally took the US currency to close to 20-year highs reached last week.

Dictating the behavior of international markets – where US sovereign bond yields soared – was the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, which starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday.

Several officials at the institution, including Chair Jerome Powell, have already indicated that U.S. policy rates will be raised by 0.5 percentage point at this week’s meeting, which would represent a more aggressive dose of tightening than the usual 0.25 point adjustments. .

In this context, “part of the global flow begins to align itself with a more conservative scenario, which in part affected the appreciation of the real against the dollar, the movement in commodities of all kinds and also, in parts, the inflationary prospects of various locations world,” said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, in a report.

Higher interest rates in a given country tend to increase the attractiveness of local fixed income, which can benefit its currency. On Monday, the rate on an inflation-protected U.S. sovereign bond, also called the real yield, entered positive territory, reaching its highest level since March 2020.

The 10-year Treasury yield — the global benchmark for investments —, meanwhile, touched its highest levels since late 2018, coming in very close to the 3% mark, which helped support the dollar.

In Brazil, interest rates are at levels well above the cost of borrowing in the United States – which was even a factor in boosting the real in the first quarter of this year – but some market participants point out that US assets offer much more security to the investor than the Brazilians.

The Selic is currently at 11.75%, and the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is expected to increase the rate by 1 percentage point at its meeting this week, which coincides with the Fed’s meeting.

“The expectation revolves around the Committee’s communication in the face of the uncertain scenario and high inflationary pressures, especially in the underlying component of inflation,” said BTG Pactual’s macro and strategy team in a report, referring to the inflation measure that excludes prices. more volatile. “We hope it leaves the door open for the continuation of the uplift cycle, even more so in view of the acceleration of the dollar and the possible impacts on inflation ahead.”

*With Reuters