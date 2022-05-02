Dozens drawn from Mega-Sena 2477 which was worth more than R$ 48 million

Once again the Mega-Sena ends up accumulated. No gambler hit the six scores of contest 2477, held on Saturday (30). The prize was estimated at R$ 48 million and now reaches R$ 60 million for the next draw.

The event took place at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. In addition, bettors were able to follow the draw through social networks and Caixa channel on Youtube.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 20-33-37-38-49-50.

See all the winners of the round:

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 45 winning bets and each one will receive the amount of R$ 95,131.71;

With 4 hits – 4,787 winning bets, R$ 1,277.54.

According to Caixa, the total amount raised was BRL 74,250,099.00.

Next Mega-Sena contest

As already mentioned, the prize for the next contest is estimated at R$ 60 million. The event takes place on Wednesday (4) from 20 pm.

Gamblers can still bet on the Mega Seine 2478 and compete for the millionaire prize. To win it is necessary to hit the six dozen drawn and to compete in the next contest, the player needs to register his bet until 19:00 on the day of the draw. This period is allowed by lotteries and it is possible to play up to one hour before the event.

Games can be played in person, through lotteries or online, through the website/application. The application can be found in the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS) and its download is free for all users.

In the case of online betting, the user must register in advance through the portal. For this, it is necessary to inform the CPF, age, an e-mail address and a six-digit password.

It is worth mentioning that it is mandatory to accept the terms of use of the portal and only then select which modality you want to play. Then a digital steering wheel will appear on the screen and the numbers must be selected.

Finally, just make the payment and wait for the draw. Remembering that to do all these steps you must be over 18 years old, have a valid CPF. Payment can be made by credit card or through Caixa’s internet banking.

In addition to Mega-Sena, players can find other online lotteries, such as Quina, Lotofácil, timemania, lottery etc.

What did you think? follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram for see more and leave your comment by clicking here.