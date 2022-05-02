Drew Barrymore Apologizes For Comment About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

The actress was called ‘insensitive’ on social media for trying to ‘lighten up’ a serious situation

Playback/Instagram/drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore was criticized for speaking out about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard



The actress Drew Barrymore apologized for the comments he made about the trial involving the actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The artist spoke about the matter during the talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which she presents in the United States. In the artist’s view, what is happening at the trial is “insane”. “I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life exposed in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are really exposing information that no one needed to know. This is madness”, declared the artist, as reported by The Independent. On social media, the public criticized the protagonist of “As If It Was the First Time” for trying to “lighten up” a serious situation and, considering the circumstances of the trial, she was also called “insensitive” for making these comments.

With the backlash, Drew took to social media to apologize. “It has come to my attention that I have offended people by making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who has come forward, because this can be a learning moment for me, indicating how I should move on and behave”, declared the artist in a video posted on Instagram. “All I want to do is be a good person.” Johnny sued Amber over an article she wrote that was published in Washington Post in 2018. In the text, the actress of “Aquaman” she reported, without mentioning the name of her ex-husband, who was a victim of domestic violence. The Hollywood star accuses Amber of defamation and seeks damages of $ 50 million. In the trial, which has lasted more than three weeks, both have exposed situations from the past that they claim happened while they were together and these reports have attracted the attention of the world.