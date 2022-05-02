Earn up to 65,000 bonus points on the Itaucard Blue Card

THE Blue is offering to new customers who apply for the card Itaucard Blue the possibility of receiving up to 65 thousand bonus points! The campaign is valid for requests between the 2nd and 31st of May.

How to participate

To take advantage of the offer is simple, just request your Azul Itaucard through the TudoAzul website (valid only for the request through this link for the First Class Passenger)

Joining bonus

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite

Bonus: Earn up to 65,000 TudoAzul points

How it works:

Bonus Points: Earn 60,000 bonus points keeping spending R$20,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Earn 60,000 bonus points keeping spending R$20,000 per invoice during the first 3 months. Additional Bonus: Earn 5,000 bonus points when you spend R$100 on purchases until June 20, 2022 – only on requests through this link.

Blue Itaucard Platinum (Visa or Mastercard)

Bonus: Earn up to 15,000 TudoAzul points

How it works:

Bonus Points: Earn 12,000 bonus points keeping spending R$4,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Earn 12,000 bonus points keeping spending R$4,000 per invoice during the first 3 months. Additional Bonus: Earn 3,000 bonus points when you spend R$100 on purchases until June 20, 2022 – only on requests through this link.

Blue Itaucard Gold (Visa or Mastercard)

Bonus: Earn up to 8 thousand TudoAzul points

How it works:

Bonus Points: Earn 6,000 bonus points keeping spending R$2,000 per invoice during the first 3 months.

Earn 6,000 bonus points keeping spending R$2,000 per invoice during the first 3 months. Additional Bonus: Earn 2,000 bonus points when you spend R$100 on purchases until June 20, 2022 – only on requests through this link.

Azul Itaucard Internacional (Visa or Mastercard)

Bonus: no bonuses offered.

Turbo Score

Remembering that the campaign that offers a boosted score of up to 5.25 points per dollar spent for members of Clube TudoAzul who have (or are thinking of having) the Azul Itaucard card has been extended. Offer is now valid for invoices paid through June 30th.

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite: Boost Score: 4.5 points per $1 for domestic purchases and 5.25 points for $1 for international purchases

Boost Score: 4.5 points per $1 for domestic purchases and 5.25 points for $1 for international purchases Blue Itaucard Platinum (Visa or Mastercard): Turbo Score: 3.9 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 3.3 points per US$1 in everyday purchases

Turbo Score: 3.9 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 3.3 points per US$1 in everyday purchases Blue Itaucard Gold (Visa or Mastercard): 3.0 points per US$1 for purchases at Azul and 2.55 points for US$1 for everyday purchases

3.0 points per US$1 for purchases at Azul and 2.55 points for US$1 for everyday purchases Azul Itaucard Internacional (Visa or Mastercard): Turbo Score: 2.25 points per US$1 in purchases at Azul and 2.1 points per US$1 in everyday purchases

Rules

General:

The action is valid for customers who request the Azul Itaucard card (holders only) on May 2 and 31, 2022.

It is not valid for customers who perform an upgrade or additional. Only new hires and cardholders.

Bonus Points:

Points will be credited within 60 days after payment of the third invoice.

Additional bonus:

The bonus will be credited until 07/20/22.

Blue Itaucard Visa Infinite

The most exclusive credit card is the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite – which has excellent benefits. See some:

Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite cardholders are automatically upgraded to the Diamond category at TudoAzul. With the upgrade to the TudoAzul Diamante category, the customer will also have access to benefits flying on United Airlines, such as extra baggage and boarding and check in priorities. Check out the benefits of the category below:

An unprecedented benefit in the Brazilian credit card market is the companion pass. The benefit offers complimentary tickets for the cardholder to take a companion with them on their travels. There are 4 courtesy segments, two for use on domestic flights and two more for use on Azul’s international flights. If you prefer, the customer can use all 4 segments on domestic flights. The benefit will also only be available to customers who accumulate at least 50,000 points with the card in 12 months.

Cardholders may request a cabin upgrade on Azul flights at no cost. Two annual upgrades will be offered. However, to be eligible for the benefit, the customer must have accumulated at least 50,000 points with the card within 12 months.

TudoAzul Itaucard Visa Infinite cardholders will be entitled to 2 visits per year to the VIP lounges associated with the Loungekey program, extended to the additional ones, who will also be entitled to 2 complimentary visits.

To learn about the access policy to these lounges, read this post. To find out which VIP lounges are linked to LoungeKey in Brazil, read our other post.

10% discount on the ticket price and other Azul products

The system already identifies directly at the time of payment on the Azul website, simply informing the card number;

To learn about all the benefits of the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite, click here.

Is it worth applying for the Azul Itaucard credit card?

If you had your eye on an Itaucard Blue Card, this could be an option to guarantee bonus points in your account when you reach the established expenses.

As we always emphasize, bonus points on membership are always a great attraction for applying for a credit card. The Azul Itaucard cards offer great benefits both for the company and for its loyalty program, TudoAzul, mainly because they allow you to accumulate Qualifying Points to move up in the category and provide a 10% discount on the purchase of tickets, the purchase of points and the subscription to the Club All blue.

In addition, the Azul Itaucard Visa Infinite, in particular, offers the upgrade for the Diamond category and its great benefits, in addition to providing the Companion Pass and several other advantages.

Interested? Request your Azul Itaucard card through the TudoAzul website.