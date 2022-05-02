Elderly people aged 60 and over can take 4th dose of Covid vaccine in BH

Seniors aged 60 and over can be immunized with the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting this week. The City Hall of Belo Horizonte (PBH) made the call this Monday (2).

According to the municipal executive, the public estimate is around 263 thousand people in the age group. It will also be possible to receive the flu vaccine at the same time.

The fourth dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus can be received considering the minimum interval of four months since the application of the booster. See the schedule:

May 3rd and 4th, Tuesday and Wednesday: fourth dose for people aged 69 to 65 years;

fourth dose for people aged 69 to 65 years; May 5th and 6th, Thursday and Friday: fourth dose for people aged 64 to 60 years.

It is necessary to bring the vaccine card, identity document and CPF.

The flu

Elderly people aged 60 and over can also receive the flu dose. The application of the two immunizers, simultaneously, is safe and there is no need to wait for an interval. Those who choose to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 and flu on the same date, can check the addresses of the vaccination places and opening hours by clicking on here.

The flu vaccine is also available at health centers, extra posts and drive-thru points. To avoid agglomerations and expand access, the elderly can also get vaccinated at drugstores Araujo and Droga Clara.

Addresses and opening hours can be consulted at PBH portal.