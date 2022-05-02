Eleven passengers in critical condition after severe in-flight turmoil on Sunday

Scenes from the moments after the incident, as shown in the following videos





A SpiceJet flight on Sunday, May 1, from Mumbai to Durgapur, both cities in India, encountered severe turbulence during descent, resulting in the injuries of at least 40 passengers.

The plane was arriving at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, also known as Andal Airport, in Durgapur when the incident occurred.

According to Indian media reports, of the 40 passengers injured, 11 were admitted to hospital in critical condition, while the rest received treatment for minor injuries and were released. Three flight attendants were also injured.





As of this Monday, eight of those hospitalized had been discharged, while the others remained in critical condition, but out of danger.

The flight was minutes from landing when it suffered variations so intense that luggage fell from the bins onto the passengers. An investigation is underway to determine why the plane entered such a severe storm.

One of the passengers told India Today: “There were three bumps on the way down. It looked exactly like it feels when cars hit the bumpers. We were wearing seat belts. The belts broke with the movement. We flew from our seats.”

The Doctor. Tapan Ray, from Andal Hospital, said one passenger was seriously injured and had to be referred for spinal surgery.

Following the incident, SpiceJet confirmed in an official statement that “Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent, which resulted in injuries to some passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur. SpiceJet expresses its regret over this unfortunate incident and is providing all medical aid possible to the injured.”

Data from online tracking platforms show that the Boeing 737 used on the route on Sunday was the one registered under the registration VT-SLH, and that there was notable variation in altitude and speed at around 15,000 feet during the descent.

Flight history – Image: RadarBox





The SpiceJet note also says that the problem was due to turbulence generated by a storm locally called Kalbaishakhi, an event that occurs in Bangladesh and India, usually in the afternoon or just before sunset, when thick dark clouds begin to appear. in the sky and then cause strong winds with torrential rain, often with hail, but lasting only a short time.

The airline added: “The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Several announcements were made by the pilots and crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belts fastened. Due to the strong turbulence, injuries were caused to few passengers. Timely medical assistance was provided on arrival.”